Meat Ban During Navratri vs Bar Liquor in Ramzan: Has Food Now Become a Political Tool? An Explainer

After Hijab, food choices and dietary habits have become a part of the polarised politics in the country. The recent decision of the South and East Mayors to ‘ban’ the sale of non-vegetarian food during the nine days of Navratri festival has triggered a nationwide controversy over the issue.

A large number of independent surveys over the years seem to suggest that a majority of Indians are non-vegetarian, though they do opt for restrictions during religious festivals.

The south and east Delhi mayors on Tuesday asked meat shops in their jurisdictions to remain shut during Navratra, saying that “most people do not consume non-vegetarian food" for nine days, even as there was no official order issued by the civic bodies. Following their statements, several meat shop owners in these areas of the national capital kept their establishments closed, fearing action by officials.

However, in some markets of the city meat is anyways not sold on Tuesdays as this day of the week is considered auspicious by many Hindus. Though mayors of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) have made calls for shutting of these shops during the nine-day festival, there has been no such word from the North corporation, which like the other two is also ruled by the BJP.

There are around 1,500 registered meat shops in the jurisdiction of the SDMC. This is the first time when the civic body has asked for closure of meat shops under its jurisdiction during Navratri which is being observed from April 2.

Controversy Spreading Like Fire

Back in March, Nand Kishor Gurjar the re-elected MLA of Loni in Ghaziabad, in an inflammatory statement said that meat shops have no place in Ram Rajya. “I want the officials to understand, not a single meat shop should be visible in Loni… There is Ram Rajya [rule of Hindu god Ram] here in Loni. Have you ever seen a meat shop in Ram Rajya? Just consume milk and ghee, and if you don’t have a cow I will send you one”.

Cut to April, the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam banned the sale of raw meat from April 2 to April 10. According to the officials this “meat ban during the festival is a routine order.” The order read, “It has been directed by the mayor to maintain cleanliness in temples, and to close meat shops during the period. It has been directed that cleanliness be maintained in respective zones, in temples and to ensure meat shops remain closed.”

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Tuesday said there was “no need to open meat shops" during Navratra claiming that “most people do not consume non-vegetarian food" during this period, even as the move has triggered sharp reactions on social media. While no official order has been issued so far, Suryan in a letter to SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Monday had said that “religious beliefs and sentiments of devotees are affected" when they come across meat shops or have to bear the foul smell of meat on their way to offer daily prayers to goddess Durga during Navratra. Meat shops will not be allowed to open from Tuesday during Navratra till April 11, he had said and asked the municipal commissioner to ensure strict adherence of his directives.

“Most of the meat shops were closed today. Most people do not eat meat, onion-garlic during Navratra time. So keeping in view the religious sentiments of the public, there is no need to open meat shops during the Navratra festival. An order in this regard will be issued today," Suryan told.

BJP Backing The Ban

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Tuesday supported his party ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor’s direction for closing meat shops during Navratri, saying such restriction should be imposed all over the country. Verma who represents West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, also appealed the Muslims not to be influenced by “provocative" statements and show respect to the Hindu festival and welcome the SDMC decision.

Meat shops will not be allowed to open during Navratri till April 11, SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said on Monday and asked the municipal commissioner to ensure strict adherence to his directive. An official order for ban on meat shops during Navratri is yet to be issued. Verma said followers of a religion should respect other religions.

“Navratri festival is there with people holding fasts and worshipping the goddess. Whether its Muslim community or others, they should respect it which is what our culture says," Verma told reporters. Welcoming the SDMC mayor’s direction for closure of meat shops during Navratri, the BJP MP said the other two municipal corporations in Delhi should also follow it.

“In fact, this should be implemented all over the country," he said. Verma said that Muslim community should not be influenced by “provocative" statements of leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and should maintain harmony.

“If other communities respect the Hindu festival and welcome the decision, we will also show respect when their festivals will be celebrated," he said. In a letter to SDMC Commissioner, the mayor said, “Religious beliefs and sentiments of devotees are affected" when they come across meat shops or have to bear the foul smell of meat on their way to offer daily prayers to goddess Durga during Navratri.

UP Govt Says No Such Order Given

Amid reports that meat shops in some Uttar Pradesh districts are being shut down on Navratri, the government on Monday clarified that no such orders have been issued. “No such orders have been issued by the government. The districts from where such reports are coming, ask them from where these orders have come," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told PTI.

He was responding to a question about reports from various districts of the state that meat shops are being closed down on the nine-day-long Hindu festival. In Aligarh, district panchayat chairman Vijay Singh had issued an order on April 2 asking all meat shops in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the zila panchayat to shut down “during the period of the Navratri festival".

There are an estimated 100 meat shops in these areas. However, the order does not apply to the shops in Aligarh city.

Opposition Slams Meat Ban

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday denounced the ban on meat shops in South Delhi forthe Hindu festival of Navratri. In a tweet, invoking the Constitution, she said, “I live in South Delhi. The Constitution allows me to eat meat when I like and the shopkeeper the freedom to run his trade. Full stop," she said in a tweet this morning.

Nationalist Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a swipe at the meat ban and wondered if non-Muslim residents would be barred from eating to respect the sentiments of Muslims keeping fast in Ramzan.

During Ramzan we don’t eat between sunrise & sunset. I suppose it’s OK if we ban every non-Muslim resident or tourist from eating in public, especially in the Muslim dominated areas. If majoritarianism is right for South Delhi, it has to be right for J&K. https://t.co/G5VQylmMvB— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2022

Congress’ Salman Nizami said," They have problem with meat shops in South Delhi, but promises quality beef in North East and Goa. Hypocrisy thy name is BJP!"

(With agency inputs)

