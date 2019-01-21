English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Hindi Heartland Wins, Rahul and Sonia Head to Amethi and Raebareli
On Wednesday, Rahul will pay homage to martyrs at Shaheed Smarak Sthal at Nehar Kothi, Amethi, at 11:20am, following which he will meet local gram pradhans at the Utsav Leela Lawn at Fursatganj in Tiloi constituency
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Lucknow: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to their respective parliamentary constituencies, Amethi and Raebareli, from Wednesday.
The duo will reach Fursatganj airport by a chartered plane on 23 January at 11 am from where each would leave for their constituency by road.
This is Rahul's first visit to his home seat after the wins in the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, which has enthused new life in the Congress camp and cadre.
This will also be probably the Congress leaders' last visit to their constituencies before the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election are announced.
Though Amethi and Raebareli are considered Congress bastions, the BJP has been making a lot of noise in Amethi with Union Minister Smriti Irani making frequent visits to the constituency challenging the development narrative in the Congress stronghold. She also contested from Amethi in the last general election.
Rahul had earlier cancelled his two-day visit on January 4 due to the ongoing Parliament session. The visit was to clash with Irani's Amethi trip, which was also scheduled for the same day and was being seen as the first major political face-off ahead of the general election.
On Wednesday, Rahul will pay homage to martyrs at Shaheed Smarak Sthal at Nehar Kothi, Amethi, at 11:20am, following which he will meet local gram pradhans at the Utsav Leela Lawn at Fursatganj in Tiloi constituency.
He will also visit Paraiya Namaksar village and attend the oath-taking ceremony of the local lawyers' association at Gauriganj Collectorate.
He will also meet the grieving family of the former block pramukh at Dharauli village, Musafirkhana. Rahul might meet family members of deceased Congress leader Shiv Pratap Singh, before finally reaching Bhuemau Guest House where Sonia will put up.
On the second day, the Congress president will be meeting people at the guest house and will also visit a few villages in Salon constituency.
The two leaders are expected to fly back to Delhi on January 24, just in time for the Republic Day celebrations.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results