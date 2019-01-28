LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After Hindu Girls Remark, Ananth Kumar Hegde Drags Dinesh Gundurao’s Muslim Wife in Twitter War

Ananth Kumar Hegde, a highly controversial minister and a five-time BJP MP from Uttara Kannada, had made asked people on Sunday to make “the hand which touches a Hindu woman disappear”.

D P Satish | dp_satish

Updated:January 28, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Hindu Girls Remark, Ananth Kumar Hegde Drags Dinesh Gundurao’s Muslim Wife in Twitter War
File photo of Dinesh Gundurao and Ananth Kumar Hegde
Bengaluru - A Twitter war has erupted between Union skill development minister Ananth Kumar Hegde and Karnataka state Congress president Dinesh Gundurao.

Hegde, a highly controversial minister and a five-time BJP MP from Uttara Kannada, had asked people on Sunday to make “the hand which touches a Hindu woman disappear”.

Gundurao condemned Hegde's statement in a tweet and questioned his contribution to Karnataka and his achievements as a minister.

An angry Hegde responded to Gundurao saying that state Congress chief's only achievement is running behind a Muslim girl, an oblique reference to his wife Tabu Rao, a Muslim.





An infuriated Dinesh attacked Hegde for lack of manners in public discourse, saying perhaps he didn’t learn from “Hindu scriptures”.





His wife Tabu, who stays away from politics, has in the past requested her husband's political opponents not to drag her into debates.

Even during Karnataka Assembly elections BJP MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Pratap Simha had attacked Dinesh Gundurao's inter-religious marriage.

Tabu had issued a public statement declaring that she was not a politician and no one should use her marriage to Dinesh to settle political scores.

(The author is a senior journalist. Views are personal)

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram