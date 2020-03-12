English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Day after His BJP Entry, MP Economic Offences Wing Reopens Forgery Case Against Jyotiraditya Scindia

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia at BJP party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

The complaint against Scindia and his family alleged that by falsifying a registry document, they had sold the complainant a piece of land at Mahalgaon, which was smaller by 6,000 sq feet than the original agreement in 2009.

  • PTI Bhopal
  • Last Updated: March 12, 2020, 11:50 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday decided to verify facts afresh in a complaint against former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family in which they are accused of falsifying a property document while selling land.

The development came after Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP on Wednesday. Twenty-two MLAs who belong to his camp also tendered their resignations, threatening the survival of the Kamal Nath government in the state.

"Yes, an order has been given for re-verification of facts in the complaint filed by Surendra Shrivastava," said an EOW official.

An EOW release said Shrivastava on Thursday filed a new complaint against Scindia and his family, alleging that by falsifying a registry document they sold him a piece of land at Mahalgaon which was smaller by 6,000 sq feet than the original agreement in 2009. He had lodged the complaint first on March 26, 2014. But it was investigated and closed in 2018, the EOW official said.

"As he again petitioned us today, we will re-verify the facts," the officer said. Scindia's close aide Pankaj Chaturvedi alleged that it was political vendetta.

"The case had been closed for want of evidence. Now for vengeance, it is being reopened. We have full faith in the Constitution and law. We will get justice and Kamal Nath government a befitting reply," Chaturvedi said.

