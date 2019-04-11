English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After I-T Raids, PM Modi Charges Congress with 'Tughlaq Road Poll Scam’
Criticising the Congress for indulging in vote bank politics, Modi said had it wanted they could have solved the problems in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir after the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...
Kendukona (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Congress for indulging in corruption and said a new scam "Tughlaq Road Chunav Ghotala" by it has come to the fore.
In the new scam crores of rupees meant for nutrition of poor children and expectant mothers have been seized even as old cases of corruption against it are still on, he told a rally here.
The "naamdari parivar" (famed family) is engaged in corruption and has made it a way a life for which its members are now on bail, but they call the "chowkidar a chor", he said.
"There is a Tughlaq Road in Delhi and there is a bungalow there where a big leader lives. During the last few days, a game involving several crores of rupees is being played. Sack loads of currency notes are being recovered from those people who are connected with this bungalow," he said.
"This is the Tughlaq Road Chunav Ghotala and Congress indulges in corruption to win elections ... If they do not loot, how will they fight elections ?
"It is a sin to vote for such people," Modi said adding Congress has compromised the security of the nation by demanding proof of attack on terrorist camps in Pakistan.
Criticising the Congress for indulging in vote bank politics, Modi said had it wanted they could have solved the problems in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir after the 1971 Indo-Pak war. "But they kept the issues burning deliberately for their vested interests."
The Congress allowed infiltration to ensure that their vote bank remained intact.
"But this chowkidar will ensure that infiltration is stopped to protect the interests of the people of Assam and North East ... We will ensure Indo-Bangla border fencing is completed soon, that there are no names of foreigners in the National Register of Citizens and no genuine Indians are left out," he added.
In the new scam crores of rupees meant for nutrition of poor children and expectant mothers have been seized even as old cases of corruption against it are still on, he told a rally here.
The "naamdari parivar" (famed family) is engaged in corruption and has made it a way a life for which its members are now on bail, but they call the "chowkidar a chor", he said.
"There is a Tughlaq Road in Delhi and there is a bungalow there where a big leader lives. During the last few days, a game involving several crores of rupees is being played. Sack loads of currency notes are being recovered from those people who are connected with this bungalow," he said.
"This is the Tughlaq Road Chunav Ghotala and Congress indulges in corruption to win elections ... If they do not loot, how will they fight elections ?
"It is a sin to vote for such people," Modi said adding Congress has compromised the security of the nation by demanding proof of attack on terrorist camps in Pakistan.
Criticising the Congress for indulging in vote bank politics, Modi said had it wanted they could have solved the problems in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir after the 1971 Indo-Pak war. "But they kept the issues burning deliberately for their vested interests."
The Congress allowed infiltration to ensure that their vote bank remained intact.
"But this chowkidar will ensure that infiltration is stopped to protect the interests of the people of Assam and North East ... We will ensure Indo-Bangla border fencing is completed soon, that there are no names of foreigners in the National Register of Citizens and no genuine Indians are left out," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Pens Emotional Note About the Longest Year of Their Life
- Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber's Daughter Has a Special Surprise for Them on Wedding Anniversary
- 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' and ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ Land in Legal Trouble for Government's Promotion
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to be Part of Met Gala 2019's Benefit Committee
- Black Hole Image Revealed to Public for the First Time Ever
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results