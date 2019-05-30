English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Impressive Poll Win, Harsh Vardhan to Be Part of New Council of Ministers
Vardhan had launched the Polio Eradication Plan in October 1994, which culminated in central legislation prohibiting smoking in public that brought relief to many.
File photo of Union Minister Harsh Vardhan. (TV grab/ CNN-News18)
Loading...
New Delhi: Harsh Vardhan, former Union minister for Science and Technology, will be part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet to be sworn in on Thursday.
Vardhan, sitting MP from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk constituency, won with a massive lead of over three lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections.
In a triangular fight among the Congress party's JP Agarwal and Aam Aadmi Party’s Pankaj Gupta, Vardhan bagged over 54% of the vote share. Incidentally, Chandni Chowk is known to be a bellwether seat of Delhi.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vardhan had garnered 4.37 lakh votes (45%), defeating two-time Congress incumbent Kapil Sibal with a margin of over 2.61 lakh votes, while AAP's Ashutosh — who quit the party last year citing personal reasons — came in second with a more than three lakh votes (31%).
Political past
Vardhan was first elected in 1993 as member of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi from the Krishna Nagar Vidhan Sabha, after which he became Minister of Law and Minister of Health in the Government of Delhi.
As Minister of Health, Vardhan launched Polio Eradication Plan in October 1994.
The Delhi Prohibition of Smoking Act and the Non-Smokers Health Protection Act were passed in 1997 under his leadership as well. This culminated in a central legislation in 2002, which banned smoking in public places and brought relief to many citizens.
Vardhan was re-elected as member of the Legislative Assembly thrice, in 1998, 2003 and 2008. The BJP made him the party president for the third term in 2007.
Vardhan, sitting MP from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk constituency, won with a massive lead of over three lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections.
In a triangular fight among the Congress party's JP Agarwal and Aam Aadmi Party’s Pankaj Gupta, Vardhan bagged over 54% of the vote share. Incidentally, Chandni Chowk is known to be a bellwether seat of Delhi.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vardhan had garnered 4.37 lakh votes (45%), defeating two-time Congress incumbent Kapil Sibal with a margin of over 2.61 lakh votes, while AAP's Ashutosh — who quit the party last year citing personal reasons — came in second with a more than three lakh votes (31%).
Political past
Vardhan was first elected in 1993 as member of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi from the Krishna Nagar Vidhan Sabha, after which he became Minister of Law and Minister of Health in the Government of Delhi.
As Minister of Health, Vardhan launched Polio Eradication Plan in October 1994.
The Delhi Prohibition of Smoking Act and the Non-Smokers Health Protection Act were passed in 1997 under his leadership as well. This culminated in a central legislation in 2002, which banned smoking in public places and brought relief to many citizens.
Vardhan was re-elected as member of the Legislative Assembly thrice, in 1998, 2003 and 2008. The BJP made him the party president for the third term in 2007.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
- Godzilla Movie Review: He'll Come Screaming at You for No Reason So Just Run
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- A Teary-eyed Vidya Balan Takes on Body Shaming Trolls in Hard Hitting Video
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results