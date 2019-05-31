English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
After Impressive Win in Lok Sabha Polls, Harsh Vardhan Given Health & Family Welfare Ministry
Vardhan had launched the Polio Eradication Plan in October 1994, which culminated in central legislation prohibiting smoking in public that brought relief to many.
File photo of Union Minister Harsh Vardhan. (TV grab/ CNN-News18)
Loading...
New Delhi: Harsh Vardhan has been given Minister of Health and Family Welfare in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet.
He will once again take charge of the Minister of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences. The sitting MP from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk constituency, won with a massive lead of over three lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections.
In a triangular fight among the Congress party's JP Agarwal and Aam Aadmi Party’s Pankaj Gupta, Vardhan bagged over 54% of the vote share. Incidentally, Chandni Chowk is known to be a bellwether seat of Delhi.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vardhan had garnered 4.37 lakh votes (45%), defeating two-time Congress incumbent Kapil Sibal with a margin of over 2.61 lakh votes, while AAP's Ashutosh — who quit the party last year citing personal reasons — came in second with a more than three lakh votes (31%).
Political past
Vardhan was first elected in 1993 as member of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi from the Krishna Nagar Vidhan Sabha, after which he became Minister of Law and Minister of Health in the Government of Delhi.
As Minister of Health, Vardhan launched Polio Eradication Plan in October 1994.
The Delhi Prohibition of Smoking Act and the Non-Smokers Health Protection Act were passed in 1997 under his leadership as well. This culminated in a central legislation in 2002, which banned smoking in public places and brought relief to many citizens.
Vardhan was re-elected as member of the Legislative Assembly thrice, in 1998, 2003 and 2008. The BJP made him the party president for the third term in 2007.
Loading...
