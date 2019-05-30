English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Impressive Win in Lok Sabha Polls, Harsh Vardhan Takes Oath as Cabinet Minister
Vardhan had launched the Polio Eradication Plan in October 1994, which culminated in central legislation prohibiting smoking in public that brought relief to many.
File photo of Union Minister Harsh Vardhan. (TV grab/ CNN-News18)
New Delhi: Harsh Vardhan, former Union minister for Science and Technology, was sworn in as a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet on Thursday.
Vardhan, sitting MP from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk constituency, won with a massive lead of over three lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections.
In a triangular fight among the Congress party's JP Agarwal and Aam Aadmi Party’s Pankaj Gupta, Vardhan bagged over 54% of the vote share. Incidentally, Chandni Chowk is known to be a bellwether seat of Delhi.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vardhan had garnered 4.37 lakh votes (45%), defeating two-time Congress incumbent Kapil Sibal with a margin of over 2.61 lakh votes, while AAP's Ashutosh — who quit the party last year citing personal reasons — came in second with a more than three lakh votes (31%).
Political past
Vardhan was first elected in 1993 as member of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi from the Krishna Nagar Vidhan Sabha, after which he became Minister of Law and Minister of Health in the Government of Delhi.
As Minister of Health, Vardhan launched Polio Eradication Plan in October 1994.
The Delhi Prohibition of Smoking Act and the Non-Smokers Health Protection Act were passed in 1997 under his leadership as well. This culminated in a central legislation in 2002, which banned smoking in public places and brought relief to many citizens.
Vardhan was re-elected as member of the Legislative Assembly thrice, in 1998, 2003 and 2008. The BJP made him the party president for the third term in 2007.
#ModiSarkarDobara – @drharshvardhan takes the oath of office. | #ModiRajya pic.twitter.com/FZZ645MuEM— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 30, 2019
