After Issuing Diktat to Report on Time, Yogi Govt Says Employees Can’t Accept Gifts Without Permission

According to the circular, no person will be allowed to enter the Sachivalaya (state assembly) and other buildings that house government offices with gifts of any kind.

July 1, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
After Issuing Diktat to Report on Time, Yogi Govt Says Employees Can’t Accept Gifts Without Permission
File photo of Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Lucknow: In its latest diktat, the Yogi Adityanath government has told employees that they cannot accept gifts without permission. The latest order follows the government’s warning to employees to report by 9am or face pay cuts.

A circular to this effect has been issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Sachivalaya administration) Mahesh Gupta. According to the circular, no person will be allowed to enter the Sachivalaya (state assembly) and other buildings that house government offices with gifts of any kind, and government employees will not accept any gifts without prior permission of higher authorities.

All ministers in the state government have also been apprised of the circular.

The order has, however, caused much flutter with a class 3 level government employee calling it “unfair”. “IAS officers get gifts that are delivered to their homes while we get sweets etc. in office. If the Chief Minister is sincere in checking this practice, he should keep a check on the houses of officers where expensive items are delivered,” he said.

Adityanath has also banned the entry of firearms in government buildings. Most legislators and contractors are seen entering government offices with their personal security guard in tow who carry rifles and pistols. Official sources said that security personnel will now be asked to deposit their firearms at the gate.

The Chief Minister has also banned chewing of 'gutka' and paan' in government offices. Those found chewing the same will have to pay a fine of Rs 500.

