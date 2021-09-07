After Jharkhand Row, SP MLA Wants Separate Room in UP Assembly for Namaz, Says Won't Trouble Anyone

Samajwadi Party legislator Irfan Solanki on Tuesday demanded a separate room for offering Namaz in the UP Vidhan Sabha. The SP MLA has put forward the demand for the prayer room to Hriday Narayan Dikshit, Speaker of the state assembly.

“Like it happened in Bihar (a separate room was given for Namaz), and we are hearing in demands in Maharashtra also. Mostly during assembly proceedings we have to leave in between to offer Namaz so there should be a separate prayer room where can offer Namaz,” Irfan Solanki said.

“Small room would suffice. We will not miss (assembly) proceedings also. It will neither harm anyone, nor will be of any trouble,” he added.

The statement comes at a time when the state will head for assembly polls next year and a controversy is underway in Jharkhand over the allotment of namaz room in Jharkhand assembly.

The Jharkhand government had issued an order on Thursday to set aside a room in the new Assembly premises for Muslims to offer Namaz, drawing criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who demanded space in the building to set up a temple for Hindu deity Hanuman.

The BJP MLAs created a ruckus in the assembly over the allotment. Before the session began for the day, BJP MLAs sat on the stairs at the entrance of the Assembly chanting Hanuman Chalisa and ‘Hare Rama’ with placards.

As soon as the proceedings for the day began, the BJP members trooped into the Well chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and demanded recalling the order pertaining to allotment of the namaz room.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here