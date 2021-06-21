After Joining AAP, Ex-IPS Officer Says Those Guilty in Kotkapura Case 'Dictating’ Terms to Govt

The induction of former Punjab police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who was part of the SIT probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Amritsar on Monday has set off political slugfest in the state with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleging that the officer was being used to score political points by both Congress and the AAP.

Pratap formally joined AAP in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and party state head Bhagwant Mann in Amritsar. The former IGP took premature retirement in April after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed a report filed by the earlier Punjab Police SIT into the Kotkapura firing incident in 2015 after the alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot district, leaving two protestors dead. The SIT’s report which also gave a clean chit to Badals in the case triggered a huge political outcry and rebellion against Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. His detractors within the party alleged that the CM was in collusion with the Badals.

After joining AAP, Pratap said he is pinning the blame for the rejection of the report on the Amarinder government. “The conclusion was given without taking into consideration the outcome of the report that was filed in the Faridkot court. Those guilty were dictating terms to the government," he alleged adding that till justice was done in sacrilege and firing incidents, the prevailing state of affairs for the common man was “meaningless".

“Now we are going to start a revolution from the land of the holy city. People’s power must go to the people and we are here to establish new political sphere where we will be instrumental in bringing reforms. If no justice is there its the sign of failure in system," he commented.

His remarks drew a strong response from the Akali Dal. Senior leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted. “The cat is out of the bag! It’s clear now how AAP & Congress, using services of Kunwar Vijay Pratap, have done everything to tarnish the Akali Dal. Both parties NEVER wanted to solve cases of sacrilege & played politics on this sensitive issue for their petty political ends," she alleged.

The Congress has also dismissed the allegations, terming them as political mudslinging. Sources said that with the issue being politically very sensitive the AAP spearhead by the new recruit is expected to target the Congress over the probe in the days to come.

