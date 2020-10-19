After Kamal Nath's Remark, BJP Candidate Bisahulal Singh Targets Wife of Congress Opponent

After furor over Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath’s remark against minister Imarti Devi, a BJP leader is now gathering heat for an objectionable comment on the wife of his political contestant in the upcoming bypolls.

BJP candidate Bisahulal Singh from Anuppur, referring to the nomination form of his opponent from Congress Vishvanath Singh Kujam, said he had not offered details about his first wife. He then made an objectionable remark on Kujam's second wife.

Kunjam’s first wife had died years ago and in the election affidavit, the leader has named Rajwati Singh as his wife.

The Congress party with its back against the wall over state president Nath’s recent remark, attacked BJP over Singh’s remarks.

The MP Congress from its official twitter handle and questioned Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia on why the duo had failed to comment on the matter till now.