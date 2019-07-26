Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

After Karnataka Showdown, Rivals Yediyurappa & DK Shivakumar Unite in SC to Oppose Revival of Corruption Case

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and A M Singhvi, who were appearing for Yediyurappa and Shivakumar respectively, told the bench that the complainant in the case had withdrawn his appeal from the SC.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 7:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Karnataka Showdown, Rivals Yediyurappa & DK Shivakumar Unite in SC to Oppose Revival of Corruption Case
BS Yediyurappa takes oath as the chief minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru on Friday.
Loading...

New Delhi: Karnataka political rivals, BJP's BS Yediyurappa and D K Shivakumar of Congress, were seen on the same side in the Supreme Court on Friday -- opposing an application seeking to revive an alleged corruption case relating to denotification of land in Bengaluru.

The matter, which came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah, saw their advocates questioning the maintainability of the application filed by an intervenor for reviving the criminal case in which the complainant has already withdrawn his plea.

The issue relates to denotification of 4.20 acres of land allegedly in contravention of the Karnataka Restriction of Transfer of Land Act, 1991.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and A M Singhvi, who were appearing for Yediyurappa and Shivakumar respectively, told the bench that the complainant in the case had withdrawn his appeal from the apex court last year and a third party, who has nothing to do in the case, cannot be allowed to intervene at this stage. Shivakumar was present in the courtroom during the hearing.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for intervenor NGO 'Samaj Parivartana Samudaya', told the bench that complainant had withdrawn his plea from the apex court on mentioning the matter before a bench but intervention plea can be heard.

He sought recall of the February 21 order by which the plea filed by the complainant was "dismissed as withdrawn" by the top court.

"A tentative chief minister of Karnataka is one of the respondents (in the matter). A person who is likely to become the chief minister today is involved. The other person was then a minister in Karnataka," Bhushan told the bench in an apparent reference to Yediyurappa and Shivakumar.

Rohatgi told the court that complainant had withdrawn his plea from the apex court and "the application for revival is by an intervenor". "What is his concern?," Rohatgi said.

Singhvi argued that the Karnataka High Court had quashed criminal proceedings in the case and the complainant, who had moved the apex court challenging the order, has already withdrawn his appeal.

The bench said that it would hear arguments on the maintainability of the application filed by the intervenor.

During the hearing, when the bench asked Singhvi as to for whom he was appearing in the matter, the senior counsel said he was representing Shivakumar. "We are not influenced by names," the bench observed.

To this, Singhvi said it is Bhushan who submitted before the court that respondents in the matter are a tentative chief minister and a former minister.

A trial court in Karnataka had in February 2012 taken cognisance of a private complaint filed against Yediyurappa, Shivakumar and others in the matter.

The high court had in December 2015, however, quashed the criminal proceedings initiated on the complaint.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram