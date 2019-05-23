English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
After Karnataka, Telangana is The Next Fertile State for BJP in The South, Says State Party Chief
Alleging that opposition parties had joined hands at the national level with the sole agenda of defeating PM Narendra Modi, K Laxman said people had realised that regional parties have become 'family parties'.
People stand in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth in Telangana. (News18)
Hyderabad: Telangana would be the next state in the south after Karnataka with potential growth prospects for the party, state BJP president K Laxman said here on Thursday.
"In the south, after Karnataka, the fertile place for the BJP is going to be Telangana," he said.
Laxman was jubilant over the party's surprise leads in four Lok Sabha seats — Adilabad, Karimnagar, Secunderabad and Nizamabad — in the state.
"There is a massive response in Telangana. First time in the political history of Telangana for BJP, we are winning four Lok Sabha seats on our own and not less than 19% votes. I feel proud as BJP's president," he said.
Alleging that opposition parties joined hands (at the national level) with the sole agenda of defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said people realised that regional parties have become "family parties".
Though JD(S) and Congress contested together (in Karnataka), the BJP emerged victorious, he said.
The BJP would have a bright future in Telangana, he asserted.
The party would work with the goal of coming to power in Telangana to herald "Modi-like rule" in the state, Laxman said. He added the BJP would fight to end the alleged misrule and undemocratic rule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the state.
The BJP contested on its own in the Assembly polls in December "after being caught in TDP's hold for long," he claimed.
The BJP earlier had an alliance with the TDP.
Though it could win only one Assembly seat, the party moved ahead with courage, he said.
Laxman said the ruling TRS sought to win 16 Lok Sabha seats and play a key role at the Centre, but their plan had been derailed. He hailed the leadership of Modi and party chief Amit Shah for BJP's projected massive win in the Lok Sabha polls.
Laxman congratulated YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his party's massive victory in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
"In the south, after Karnataka, the fertile place for the BJP is going to be Telangana," he said.
Laxman was jubilant over the party's surprise leads in four Lok Sabha seats — Adilabad, Karimnagar, Secunderabad and Nizamabad — in the state.
"There is a massive response in Telangana. First time in the political history of Telangana for BJP, we are winning four Lok Sabha seats on our own and not less than 19% votes. I feel proud as BJP's president," he said.
Alleging that opposition parties joined hands (at the national level) with the sole agenda of defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said people realised that regional parties have become "family parties".
Though JD(S) and Congress contested together (in Karnataka), the BJP emerged victorious, he said.
The BJP would have a bright future in Telangana, he asserted.
The party would work with the goal of coming to power in Telangana to herald "Modi-like rule" in the state, Laxman said. He added the BJP would fight to end the alleged misrule and undemocratic rule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the state.
The BJP contested on its own in the Assembly polls in December "after being caught in TDP's hold for long," he claimed.
The BJP earlier had an alliance with the TDP.
Though it could win only one Assembly seat, the party moved ahead with courage, he said.
Laxman said the ruling TRS sought to win 16 Lok Sabha seats and play a key role at the Centre, but their plan had been derailed. He hailed the leadership of Modi and party chief Amit Shah for BJP's projected massive win in the Lok Sabha polls.
Laxman congratulated YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his party's massive victory in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WWDC 2019: Apple Sends Media Invites, Here’s What to Expect From the Event
- PM Narendra Modi Director Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 First Image Shared by India Head Manu Kumar Jain
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results