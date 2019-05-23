After Karnataka, Telangana is The Next Fertile State for BJP in The South, Says State Party Chief

Telangana would be the next state in the south after Karnataka with potential growth prospects for the party, state BJP president K Laxman said here on Thursday."In the south, after Karnataka, the fertile place for the BJP is going to be Telangana," he said.Laxman was jubilant over the party's surprise leads in four Lok Sabha seats — Adilabad, Karimnagar, Secunderabad and Nizamabad — in the state."There is a massive response in Telangana. First time in the political history of Telangana for BJP, we are winning four Lok Sabha seats on our own and not less than 19% votes. I feel proud as BJP's president," he said.Alleging that opposition parties joined hands (at the national level) with the sole agenda of defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said people realised that regional parties have become "family parties".Though JD(S) and Congress contested together (in Karnataka), the BJP emerged victorious, he said.The BJP would have a bright future in Telangana, he asserted.The party would work with the goal of coming to power in Telangana to herald "Modi-like rule" in the state, Laxman said. He added the BJP would fight to end the alleged misrule and undemocratic rule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the state.The BJP contested on its own in the Assembly polls in December "after being caught in TDP's hold for long," he claimed.The BJP earlier had an alliance with the TDP.Though it could win only one Assembly seat, the party moved ahead with courage, he said.Laxman said the ruling TRS sought to win 16 Lok Sabha seats and play a key role at the Centre, but their plan had been derailed. He hailed the leadership of Modi and party chief Amit Shah for BJP's projected massive win in the Lok Sabha polls.Laxman congratulated YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his party's massive victory in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)