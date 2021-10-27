After Khela Hobe in Bengal, It Will Be Khadeda Hobe in UP, Says Akhilesh As He Seals Poll Pact With SBSP

Amidst chants of ‘Jai Suheldev’ and ‘Samajwadi Party Zindabad’, OBC leader Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), who was earlier an ally of BJP, sealed the alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Wednesday. The tie-up is said to be crucial for the Purvanchal region, which is turning out to be a key electoral battle for the ruling BJP as well.

Yadav, who arrived at the rally in Mau district on the 19th foundation day of SBSP, was welcomed with a huge garland and a silver ‘Mukut’ (helmet). Rajbhar also called for a ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Haldharpur ground in Mau district with Yadav as the chief guest.

To show solidarity, a confident Yadav wore a yellow scarf which is symbolic to SBSP while Rajbhar wore a red cap that represents Samajwadi Party. “After ‘Khela Hobe’ in Bengal, it will be ‘Khadeda Hobe’ in UP… I had said in Lucknow, the door from which BJP came to power has been closed by OP Rajbhar and we have locked the door,” Yadav said.

He also congratulated Rajbhar for the rally. “We are the people following the principles of Babasaheb (BR Ambedkar) and Lohia (Ram Manohar Lohia). When this rally was not announced, people were assessing who was winning how many seats. Now, they are saying there is no match to this alliance," said Yadav.

Meanwhile, Rajbhar attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over rising domestic gas, mustard oil, petrol and diesel prices. “Akhilesh will have to become the CM to get the electricity bill waived for five years. The bill up to 500 units will be waived if the SP government is formed,” said Rajbhar in his address.

He also said if SP comes to power in 2022, poor will be given free medical treatment. Among other promises, the border rule for policemen will be changed and they will be posted near their district, and old pension will be reinstated, Rajbhar added.

