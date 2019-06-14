After Kumaraswamy Expands K’taka Cabinet Sans Cong-JD(S) MLAs, Yeddyurappa Seems Happy

Bengaluru: In a bid to bring stability in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday expanded his ministry by inducting two MLAs, none of whom belong to the alliance parties.

While N Nagesh is an Indepenent MLA, R Shankar had defeated former speaker KB Koliwad and was the lone MLA of the Karnataka Pragnavantha Janata Party before merging with the Congress hours before taking oath as minister.

The fact that neither disgruntled MLAs (to placate them) nor old-timers (to re-instil faith among cadres that loyalists are rewarded) from the two main parties were included in the cabinet, surprised many.

Soon after the drubbing that the Congress and JD-S (Janata Dal-Secular) received at the hands of the BJP in the recently held Lok Sabha, the coalition partners were looking at ways to save their months-old government from falling apart.

There were reports that in a bid to bring down the government, the BJP was trying to lure MLAs from the ruling parties by asking them to defect.

However, over the last two weeks there have been no such attempts with state BJP president BS YEddyurappa stating that he had received orders from the party’s central leadership against disturbing the government for now.

A senior Congress MLA said the sulking ones have been ‘persuaded’ with the promise of a berth in the next reshuffle. “It’s all settled. They have been having conversations with the PCC president,” he said.

Of late, a slew projects has been launched, besides regular reviews of government programmes with the chief minister himself heading many of these meetings in important departments.

Yeddyurappa, who staged a protest on Friday against the state government’s failures on many fronts, said the cabinet expansion would only widen the rift within the Congress and JD(S).

“After the cabinet expansion, more than 20 aspirants from the two parties would be fighting (with their leadership). We’ll see how long this government lasts,” Yeddyurappa said.

There were nay-sayers within the ruling camp as well with Koliwad speaking out against the induction of the two MLAs and prophesying the government’s fall within a few months.

Congress strongman and trouble-shooter DK Shivakumar, however, said, “I’ve seen the BJP’s statement that 20 people would start fighting among themselves. There is nothing wrong in Yeddyurappa hoping that he would become a CM one day. However, we are running the coalition, we can choose who we want to join as ministers. We will give an opportunity to the party’s seniors too in the cabinet later. We will take the right decisions at the right time.”