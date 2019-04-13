English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Lok Sabha Election, Telangana to Witness 3-Phase Local Body Polls in May
The state government has urged the state election commission to conduct the elections to zilla and mandal parishads between April 23 and May 14.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Hyderabad: After voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha election, Telangana will see another round of polling for local bodies.
The state government has urged the state election commission to conduct the elections to zilla and mandal parishads between April 23 and May 14.
Reservations for the 535 zilla parishads and 5,857 mandal parishads have already been announced.
Sources said officials of the state poll body had finalised the schedule for the elections and related exercise will begin on April 22. The polls are slated to be held in three phases on May 6, 10 and 14.
However, the poll results will be declared only after May 23, the day the country will see the outcome of the general election.
Political parties have already started strategising to get maximum number of rural local bodies.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao has held a meeting with the party’s general secretaries, while TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet party leaders on Monday.
The state government has urged the state election commission to conduct the elections to zilla and mandal parishads between April 23 and May 14.
Reservations for the 535 zilla parishads and 5,857 mandal parishads have already been announced.
Sources said officials of the state poll body had finalised the schedule for the elections and related exercise will begin on April 22. The polls are slated to be held in three phases on May 6, 10 and 14.
However, the poll results will be declared only after May 23, the day the country will see the outcome of the general election.
Political parties have already started strategising to get maximum number of rural local bodies.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao has held a meeting with the party’s general secretaries, while TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet party leaders on Monday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar & More Bollywood Celebs Pay Homage to Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs
- Sara Ali Khan Sets Her Sights on Politics, May Take the Plunge 'Later in Life'
- West Indies Leave Out IPL Stars For Tri-Series in Ireland
- Amitabh Bachchan Demands Bonus From SRK for Badla Being Red Chillies' Biggest Hit
- World Cup Redux: In 1996, It All Ends in Tears at Eden Gardens
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results