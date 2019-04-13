SPONSORED BY
After Lok Sabha Election, Telangana to Witness 3-Phase Local Body Polls in May

The state government has urged the state election commission to conduct the elections to zilla and mandal parishads between April 23 and May 14.

News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2019, 9:44 PM IST
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: After voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha election, Telangana will see another round of polling for local bodies.

The state government has urged the state election commission to conduct the elections to zilla and mandal parishads between April 23 and May 14.

Reservations for the 535 zilla parishads and 5,857 mandal parishads have already been announced.

Sources said officials of the state poll body had finalised the schedule for the elections and related exercise will begin on April 22. The polls are slated to be held in three phases on May 6, 10 and 14.

However, the poll results will be declared only after May 23, the day the country will see the outcome of the general election.

Political parties have already started strategising to get maximum number of rural local bodies.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao has held a meeting with the party’s general secretaries, while TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet party leaders on Monday.
