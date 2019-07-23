After Losing Trust Vote, HD Kumaraswamy Submits Resignation to Karnataka Governor

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala shortly after losing the confidence motion in the Assembly.

Soon after the outcome, Kumaraswamy drove to the Raj Bhavan along with deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and other senior colleagues and handed over the resignation, officials said. "I hereby tender my resignation to the post of chief minister of Karnataka along with my cabinet and I request you to kindly accept the same.

I take this opportunity to extend grateful thanks for the cooperation given to me and my colleagues during the tenure," the letter said. In his letter to Kumaraswamy, the Governor said, "I have accepted the resignation tendered by you with immediate effect.

Until alternate arrangements are made, kindly continue as caretaker Chief Minister. It is needless to state that no executive decisions should be taken during this period."

The confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy was defeated with 99 voting in favour and 105 against it.