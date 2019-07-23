After Losing Trust Vote, HD Kumaraswamy Submits Resignation to Karnataka Governor
Soon after the outcome, HD Kumaraswamy drove to the Raj Bhavan along with deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and other senior colleagues and handed over the resignation.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy submits his resignation to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala after losing the vote of confidence. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala shortly after losing the confidence motion in the Assembly.
Soon after the outcome, Kumaraswamy drove to the Raj Bhavan along with deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and other senior colleagues and handed over the resignation, officials said. "I hereby tender my resignation to the post of chief minister of Karnataka along with my cabinet and I request you to kindly accept the same.
I take this opportunity to extend grateful thanks for the cooperation given to me and my colleagues during the tenure," the letter said. In his letter to Kumaraswamy, the Governor said, "I have accepted the resignation tendered by you with immediate effect.
Until alternate arrangements are made, kindly continue as caretaker Chief Minister. It is needless to state that no executive decisions should be taken during this period."
The confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy was defeated with 99 voting in favour and 105 against it.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt to Compete with Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan on August 15
- Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 Passed: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines
- Apple Releases iOS 12.4, WatchOS 5.3; Walkie-Talkie App Returns on Apple Watch
- These Shirtless Pics of Nick Jonas Have Fans Gushing Over His 'Dad Bod'
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Beta Update: New UI, Helicopters, Zombie Mode Update and More