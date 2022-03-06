After Loss in West Bengal Civic Polls, Locket Chatterjee Raises Questions at BJP Meet

In the wake of its loss in bypolls, elections to the Kolkata corporation and 108 municipalities, the Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a ‘chintan baithak’ last Monday.

The meeting at the National Library of Kolkata was attended by all members of the state committee.

The old guards of party raised questions on the functioning of the party in Bengal.

According to sources, MP Locket Chatterjee said that violence can’t be an excuse for losing and there should be an introspection on why the BJP failed.

Some days ago, Chatterjee had tweeted: “Introspection.”

Sources said another issue that came up was the selection of the state committee, in which the old guards were not giving importance, leading to dissent.

According to sources, Chatterjee said the Left force, too, should not be ignored.

When News18 approached Chatterjee, she said, “We have discussed various issues inside our party and we will inform the media if anything has to be briefed.”

On the other hand, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “People who have not taken part in the election procedure should not make such comments.”

Encashing on it, the Trinamool Congress said the BJP has no future in Bengal.

