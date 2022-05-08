After Loudspeaker Row, MNS, Shiv Sena Feud Over Ayodhya Visit; Posters Put Up Warning About ‘Fake’ People

After the loudspeaker controversy, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena have now locked horns over destination Ayodhya. After MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced his June 5 visit to Ayodhya, Maharashtra’s tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said at a press conference that he along with Shiv Sena workers will be reaching the temple town next month.

A few days ago, MNS had put up hoardings in Ayodhya with the picture of Raj Thackeray with the slogan – ‘Raj Tilak Ki Karo Taiyari, Aa Rahe Hain Bhagwadhari’. Shiv Sena’s posters with the slogan ‘Asli Aa Raha Hai, Nakli Se Savdhan’, along with the pictures of Aaditya, CM Uddhav Thackeray and Late Bal Thackeray, were also put up as a reply to the MNS hoardings. The local administration has, however, removed the hoardings on Saturday evening.

According to sources, Aaditya will take blessings after visiting Ram Lalla in Ayodhya while Raj himself will go to Ayodhya on June 5.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had earlier asked Raj Thackeray to apologise to North Indians before coming to Ayodhya. Singh had allegedly put up a hoarding, in Jarwal area of his Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency, protesting Raj’s visit.

The BJP MP had also tweeted about the role of the Thackeray family in the Ram Mandir movement. He had said, “From the Ram temple movement to the construction of the temple, there was a role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the common man. The Thackeray family has nothing to do with it.”

The BJP MP had also asked chief minister Yogi Adityanath not to meet Raj Thackeray until he apologises to North Indians.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.