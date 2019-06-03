Take the pledge to vote

After LS Setback, TRS Wins All Three Legislative Council Seats in Telangana

Raising allegations of money power against the ruling party, the Congress said voters were bought by the the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:June 3, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
File photo of TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which suffered a major setback in the recent Parliament election, made a comeback with a victory in all three legislative council seats of local body constituencies.

Elections held for Warangal, Nalgoda and Rangareddy local bodies on 31 May results for which were declared on Monday.

Raising allegations of money power against the ruling party, the Congress said voters were bought by the TRS.

TRS secretary Pochampally Srinivas Reddy won by a majority of 827 votes. He got 850 votes, while his opponent and Congress candidate Venkatrami Reddy had only 23 votes in his kitty.

In Nalgoda, TRS candidate Tera Chinnapareddy polled 640 votes against Congress’ Komatreddy Laxmi (433 votes). Laxmi is the wife of Munugodu MLA Komatreddy Rajagopal Reddy.

Farmer Minister Patnam Mahander Redddy won against Congress candidate Kommuri Prathap Reddy by a majority of 244 votes in Rangareddy.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao congratulated the winners and district leaders.



In the Lok Sabha election, the K Chandrashekar Rao-led party won only nine of the 17 seats.

While the Congress won three constituencies, the BJP had four seats in its kitty.

The Nalgonda council seat falls under Nalgonda and Bhongir parliamentary constituencies from where Congress candidates Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatreddy Venkatreddy have been sent to the Lok Sabha.

A part of Malkajgiri comes under Rangareddy segment from where Congress president Revanth Reddy won as an MP.
