After Lucknow and Prayagraj, Women Hold Indefinite Sit-in Protest in UP's Deoband Against Citizenship Law
The gathering, which consisted of a small number of women on Monday at the Idgah Ground, swelled up to a few hundred by Wednesday.
For representation: Women and children at Lucknow's Ghantaghar to protest against CAA
Lucknow: Taking cue from women protests in Lucknow and Prayagraj, women in Saharanpur's Deoband too have sat on an indefinite protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
The protest in Deoband is being held at the Idgah Ground, under the aegis of Murtahida Khawatin Committee, initially formed to look into women issues. The protest started with a small number of women on Monday but gradually increased to a few hundred by Wednesday. Heavy police force has been deployed at the spot.
Meanwhile, the anti-CAA protest at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lucknow entered its 14th day on Thursday. Despite several FIRs filed against the protesters, women continue to hold the protest demonstration at the Ujariaon in Gomti Nagar area. Apart from a door-to-door campaign by protesters against CAA, a signature campaign to garner support for the cause, is also being planned.
On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party leader Abhishek Mishra reached Ghanta Ghar to extend his support to the protest, but was confronted by women protesters and sent back after intervention by other senior SP leaders. “This is not a political platform. We don’t want any politicians here. All those coming here should come in their personal capacity,” a protester said.
Meanwhile, in the outskirts of Lucknow, an FIR was lodged against about 50 to 60 unidentified, and 10 recognised people, after they allegedly gathered and raised anti-CAA slogans near the Mohanlalganj Railway Station. Those named in the FIR were arrested.
