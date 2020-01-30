Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

After Lucknow and Prayagraj, Women Hold Indefinite Sit-in Protest in UP's Deoband Against Citizenship Law

The gathering, which consisted of a small number of women on Monday at the Idgah Ground, swelled up to a few hundred by Wednesday.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 30, 2020, 11:54 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Lucknow and Prayagraj, Women Hold Indefinite Sit-in Protest in UP's Deoband Against Citizenship Law
For representation: Women and children at Lucknow's Ghantaghar to protest against CAA

Lucknow: Taking cue from women protests in Lucknow and Prayagraj, women in Saharanpur's Deoband too have sat on an indefinite protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The protest in Deoband is being held at the Idgah Ground, under the aegis of Murtahida Khawatin Committee, initially formed to look into women issues. The protest started with a small number of women on Monday but gradually increased to a few hundred by Wednesday. Heavy police force has been deployed at the spot.

Meanwhile, the anti-CAA protest at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lucknow entered its 14th day on Thursday. Despite several FIRs filed against the protesters, women continue to hold the protest demonstration at the Ujariaon in Gomti Nagar area. Apart from a door-to-door campaign by protesters against CAA, a signature campaign to garner support for the cause, is also being planned.

On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party leader Abhishek Mishra reached Ghanta Ghar to extend his support to the protest, but was confronted by women protesters and sent back after intervention by other senior SP leaders. “This is not a political platform. We don’t want any politicians here. All those coming here should come in their personal capacity,” a protester said.

Meanwhile, in the outskirts of Lucknow, an FIR was lodged against about 50 to 60 unidentified, and 10 recognised people, after they allegedly gathered and raised anti-CAA slogans near the Mohanlalganj Railway Station. Those named in the FIR were arrested.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram