After Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik’s Arrest, BJP Leader Somaiya's Son Seeks Anticipatory bail

Two days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik, Neil, the son of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, has filed an anticipatory bail application before a court in Mumbai.

Sources close to Somaiya told CNN-News18, that after the ED’s action against Malik, they felt the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would hit back at the BJP by arresting Neil.

Both Malik and Somaiya have been vocal critics of each other. This move has once again brought to the fore the fight between the MVA and the opposition BJP.

A week ago, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had, at a press conference, asked if Somaiya had invested in a real estate project located in Palghar district. He also questioned if Neil and his wife, Medha, were directors in a real estate project, ‘Nicon Green Ville Project’. Raut had pegged the real estate project deal at Rs 260 crore.

Raut had also alleged that an officer of the rank of joint director, currently working in the ED, had invested his benami money in these real estate projects. Somaiya had refuted the allegations, stating that he was not involved in any corrupt practices.

Meanwhile, Malik has been admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, after he complained of stomach pain on Friday morning. A doctor at the hospital, on condition of anonymity, said that a few medical tests were conducted and the results are awaited. A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had sent Malik to ED custody till March 3.

The ED is probing a property in Kurla in Mumbai, which belonged to one Munira Plumber.

The ED has alleged that Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar grabbed the land through fraudulent means and transferred the property rights to her bodyguard, Salim Patel.

The ED has further alleged that Malik then usurped the property at a throwaway price via his family member’s company, Solidus Investments Private Limited.

The ED estimated the current value of the property at Rs 300 crore.

