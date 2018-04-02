English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Mamata Banerjee, Now Chandrababu Naidu to Visit Delhi Amid Third Front Talk
The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief told party MPs that he will reach Delhi by Monday night and will stay in the capital for two days, on April 3 and 4. TDP sources said that the purpose of the visit was “focused only on securing state’s interests” and there was “nothing political” about Naidu’s visit.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
New Delhi: Three days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee concluded her four-day visit in the national capital, during which she met several opposition leaders in a bid to form a united opposition front to take on the BJP in 2019, it is now the turn of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to visit New Delhi.
The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief told party MPs that he will reach Delhi by Monday night and will stay in the capital for two days, on April 3 and 4. TDP sources said that the purpose of the visit was “focused only on securing state’s interests” and there was “nothing political” about Naidu’s visit.
“This visit is secure interests of 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh. We are demanding the centre to fulfil assurances made in Rajya Sabha including Special Category Status and provisions of AP Reorganisation Act”, the Chief Minister said.
Naidu is expected to use the visit to put pressure on the Centre to fulfil Andhra Pradesh’s demands. He will meet all floor leaders in Parliament and “explain the injustice being done to Andhra Pradesh”.
This will be Naidu’s first visit to Delhi after snapping ties with BJP and relations between the two have turned extremely sour.
Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh CM’s visit to Delhi, TDP MPs protested outside the Mahatma Gandhi statue outside Parliament and are expected to demand a discussion on the No-Confidence Motion against the Narendra Modi government on Monday.
TDP also hit out at the YSR Congress and said it was “afraid of elections” which is why “their MPs are resigning on the last day of the parliament session”.
After ending alliance with BJP, Naidu has been vocal in criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. He has accused the Centre of acting with arrogance, and adopting strategies harmful for the country for temporary political benefits.
While the focus is to escalate ‘Special Status’ fight, Naidu's visit to Delhi and exploring new allies has certainly given momentum to the talks of emerging New Front.
Meanwhile, stepping up the agitation on the demand for Special Category Status, YSR Congress President Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that his party MPs would quit on the last day of the Parliament session and sit on an indefinite hunger strike at Andhra Bhavan. Jagan even asked TDP to join in giving mass resignations.
However, slamming the move of YSR Congress, Naidu said, “YSR Congress party is afraid of elections which is why their MPs are resigning on the last day of the parliament session. People have understood collusion politics of YSRCP”.
