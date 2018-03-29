After Mamata, Chandrababu Naidu to Meet Opposition Leaders in Delhi Next Week

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to visit Delhi on April 2nd and 3rd to meet leaders from regional and national parties.The primary reason for Naidu's visit is to seek support of all parties and corner the BJP-led Centre over the ‘Special Status’ issue concerning the state of Andhra Pradesh.Naidu has timed his visit when the Lok Sabha next meets on April 2. The decision to personally go to Delhi was taken after emergency state all-party meeting."We have been hoping each day that discussion would happen on no-confidence motion. Almost all parties have supported for a discussion on our issues in Parliament. I will seek their support in Delhi and fight for justice," Naidu said.Hitting out at BJP-led Centre for undemocratically adjourning the House, Naidu said, "I am asking for justice, instead BJP are counter-attacking us. We want a discussion in Parliament.”“The Government should inform people, how the Bill was passed, what all promised were made to Andhra Pradesh and how many have been fulfilled. We have submitted all utilization certificates, yet BJP leaders are spreading lies. The government has to tell truth to people,” he added.This will be Naidu’s first visit to Delhi after snapping ties with BJP and relations between the two have turned extremely sour.The timing of his visit, therefore, is significant, coming West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi. Sources said that Naidu, with his national appeal, is a key player in non-BJP re-alignment of parties ahead of general elections.After ending alliance with BJP, Naidu has been vocal in criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. He has accused the Centre of acting with arrogance, and adopting strategies harmful for the country, for temporary political benefits.While the focus is to escalate ‘Special Status’ fight, Naidu's visit to Delhi has certainly given momentum to the talks of emerging New Front.