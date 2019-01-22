English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Mamata’s Mega Rally, Chandrababu Naidu May Host Next Opposition Show Of Strength In Amaravati
Hailing West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee's efforts to bring senior opposition leaders from across the country on one stage, Naidu said he would like to hold a similar opposition rally in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati and invited all the leaders present on the stage at the Brigade Parade Ground.
File photo of Chandrababu Naidu (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Days after the rough draft of a mahagatbandhan was made at Mamata Bannerjee’s ‘United India’ rally in Kolkata, the opposition is set to put together another show of strength in Amravati to be hosted by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Sources have told News18 that Naidu is in the works of planning a big opposition rally in Amravati, which is likely to take place in February. However, the final decision will be taken once the consultations are complete.
Naidu on Saturday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "publicity Prime Minister" and a “negative leader” under whose leadership the country was regressing.
"This Prime Minister is a publicity Prime Minister, not a performing Prime Minister. He and his government have betrayed the nation. The country wants a performing Prime Minister, someone who would work for the betterment of the poor," Naidu said in Kolkata at Mamata Banerjee's United India Rally.
Talking about the ongoing tensions in the state of Karnataka over the BJP’s alleged poaching antics of Congress MLAs, the TDP chief accused Modi of destabilizing and manipulating the government in the state. “HD Kumaraswamy ji has rightly mentioned that the BJP are offering huge money to MLAs. They want to purchase MLAs like animals, but they will pay the price” he said.
Hailing West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee's efforts to bring senior opposition leaders from across the country on one stage, Naidu said he would like to hold a similar opposition rally in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati and invited all the leaders present on the stage at the Brigade Parade Ground.
"We want to organise another rally like this in Amaravati. I invite all the leaders there," he said.
Naidu is not a freshman to coalition politics. He was the convenor of the United Front in 1996, which TDP was a part of. Before that, TDP’s founder NT Rama Rao was significant in forming the National Front led by Janata Dal in 1989.
