After Mayawati's Bungalow, Shivpal Yadav Likely to Get Z-plus Security
An alleged security threat to Shivpal Yadav could be the reason for the increased security. A recent Intelligence Bureau report mentioned about the security issues of the Morcha founder, which was also cited to allot Mayawati's vacated bungalow to Jaswantnagar MLA.
File photo of former SP leader Shivpal Yadav (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: After allotment of BSP chief Mayawati’s vacated bungalow, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to give his recommendation for a Z plus security to Samajwadi Secular Morcha founder Shivpal Yadav.
Presently, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati have the Z plus security cover. The move to extend the security to Akhilesh's uncle has drawn opposition's ire as many have already questioned CM Yogi's decision to allocate the sprawling bungalow to him.
Sources close to Yadav said that this newly allotted property could be used as the office for his recently-founded political outfit. A source claimed that preparations are in full swing at the bungalow to welcome the leader.
"I have been a five-time MLA and former minister, owing to which I had applied for a bigger space. After which a report was sought from the Intelligence Bureau and only after their report, this new house was allotted to me by the government. All the rules and regulations have been followed in allotment of the bungalow," Yadav told News18.
The bungalow situated at 6 Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg was earlier allotted to Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati and was vacated after the orders of the Supreme Court. However, there were also rumours that the BJP is pleasing Shivpal Yadav as they want to widen the rift between the Yadav family ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya has also said some time back that Shivpal Yadav should merge his party with the BJP.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
