After Mayawati's Retort, Akhilesh Asks Congress Not to Spread Confusion
Earlier in the day, Mayawati advised the Congress to refrain from spreading misunderstanding about leaving seven Lok Sabha seats for the SP-BSP-RLD combine.
File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav(PTI photo).
Lucknow: After Mayawati's retort to the Congress, the Samajwadi Party Monday asked the grand old party not to spread any kind of confusion while maintaining that the BSP-SP-RLD alliance is capable of defeating the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
The Congress on Sunday said it would leave more than a dozen Lok Sabha seats for other parties, including seven for the SP, BSP and RLD alliance in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.
Apart from this, the grand old party also said that it will leave two seats for the Apna Dal, and entered into an electoral agreement with the lesser known Jan Adhikar Party.
"In Uttar Pradesh, the SP, BSP and RLD alliance is capable of the defeating the BJP. The Congress party should not spread any kind of confusion," SP president Akhilesh Yadav wrote on Twitter.
In a series of tweets, Mayawati also made it amply clear that BSP will not enter into any alliance with the Congress.
She said the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is capable enough to defeat the BJP on its own.
The SP and the BSP had forged an alliance on 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. As per the deal, the SP will contest 37 Lok Sabha seats in UP and the BSP 38, leaving three for the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal and two for Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).
The SP and the BSP had forged an alliance on 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. As per the deal, the SP will contest 37 Lok Sabha seats in UP and the BSP 38, leaving three for the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal and two for Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).
