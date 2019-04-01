English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Meeting Jaganmohan Reddy, Actor Couple Jeevitha, Rajashekar Return to YSRCP
The couple also expressed confidence that as a son of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Jagan will work well as the state’s chief minister if elected.
Jeevitha and Rajasekhar rejoined the YSR Congress Party on Monday after meeting with YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his Lotus Pond residence.
Hyderabad: Telugu actor-couple Jeevitha and Rajasekhar rejoined the YSR Congress Party on Monday after meeting with YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his Lotus Pond residence.
Addressing the media, Rajasekhar said, “We have no differences with anyone. Regarding differences with Chiranjeevi, it's solved now.” He also clarified that they have even solved the differences with the YSRCP chief.
The couple also expressed confidence that as a son of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Jagan will work well as the state’s chief minister if elected. He said, “I request to the people of Andhra to make YSRCP victorious in the coming elections.
Jeevitha said, “TDP’s Pasupu Kumkuma promise is an election stunt. I request to Andhra Pradesh’s voters not to get attracted to the money and gifts of TDP. The way Jagan has fought for ten years, it’s time to bring him into the power.”
