After Meeting Nadda, BJP's Arjun Singh Says Decision to Stay or Leave Party Will be Clear in 'Next 15 Days'

BJP MP Barrackpur Arjun Singh, who had been critical of the Centre’s policy towards the jute sector and the party’s state unit, met party national president JP Nadda on Monday and, according sources, might go for ‘ghar wapsi’.

Arjun Singh had joined the BJP from TMC in March 2019.

Arjun Singh’s meeting with JP Nadda went for almost an hour and if sources are to be believed, Arjun seems to be set in his mind for returning to the TMC.

Just after the meeting, Singh said, “Whether I am staying or not in BJP, you will get clear answer in coming 15 days”.

Trouble started when Arjun raised his voice against jute price and shot off a letter to the party, demanding a meeting with Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal.

Piyush Goyal also looked into the demands made by Singh and even organised meetings with stakeholders. Arjun Singh then said before the media that he does not want to be happy with “lollypop” and wants results instead.

Arjun is MP from Barrackpur which has a huge number of jute mills. Jute prices play a key role for him as it effects his entire vote bank.

Sources say that talks are almost over with his previous party, adding that the BJP leadership does not want him lose him.

“I have told Nadda ji that in booth level there is no worker in BJP. Have said this everywhere and now saying this to the highest leader . Nadda ji has asked me to give note. Will do that,” Singh said.

Arjun Singh said that he plans to go abroad for vacation and sources privy to the developments say that the he might announce his next course of action soon after returning.

