After Meeting Paswan, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Has a Message for BJP on 'Divisive Politics'

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on Monday gave some food for thought to his ally BJP, saying he will not compromise with corruption nor side with divisive politics of any party.Addressing the media in his party office, Kumar first chose to distance himself when asked about BJP leaders' statement on alleged anti-national sloganeering in Araria and beheading of a person in Darbhanga.However, when asked about the statement of NDA ally and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, who said that bypoll losses were a matter of concern and every section of society needed to be taken along by the NDA, Kumar said, "He is not a small leader. I support what he said. He met me last night and we discussed on many issues. We should respect his views."He elaborated upon various minority welfare schemes initiated by his government and claimed no one has done so much as he has done for the minorities.Referring to BJP, he said, "We are in coalition but leading different parties. I am heading the government which is based on justice with equality."Surprisingly, Kumar took a soft line when asked about a recent newspaper report claiming CBI legal cell opposed the filing of an FIR against RJD leader Lalu Yadav and his family members in the alleged Land for Railway Hotel scam. “What had I said then? I just wanted clarification. If they had furnished, my party would have supported them," he said.Kumar had won the state election in 2015 in alliance with the RJD and Congress but broke the alliance last year to reform the government with the BJP, after the RJD was accused of various scams."I will not compromise with corruption nor support any divisive politics." he said.Recent bypoll results in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has turned the heat on BJP with its allies in the state issuing warning calls.Talking to News18, Ram Vilas Paswan said on Saturday, "We talk about sabka sath sabka vikas but we need to implement it in reality. NDA should take every section of society along as Congress did when it ruled the country."Even Kumar's party JD (U) has been cautious and silent over remarks of BJP leaders as Darbhanga beheading incident turned into a major political controversy. The event in question happened in Bhadwa village of the district when some armed assailants attacked a family and beheaded Ramchandra Yadav, leaving his son seriously injured. The family claimed that RJD supporters were behind the attack as they wanted to remove the board of 'Narenda Modi Chawk' from a village intersection where they run a tea shop.BJP leaders and Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Chaubey rushed to Darbhanga, lashing at RJD leaders and accused the police of concealing facts. A mobile clip also emerged on Monday in which Singh can be seen telling supporters to shout 'DSP Murdabad' slogans while staging a protest march against the incident. DSP Dilnawaz Ahmad is one of the police officers assigned the task of investigating the incident.Earlier, during the campaign, BJP state president Nityanand Rai had said that RJD victory will turn Araria into Islamic State den. However, Nitish Kumar and his party refrained from reacting on their statements.