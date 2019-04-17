English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Modi Biopic, Film 'Inspired' by Mamata Banerjee's Journey in Trouble as CPI(M) and BJP Move EC
The BJP moved the Supreme Court against the release of Mamata's biopic, which the producers say has been 'inspired' by the life and struggles of West Bengal CM.
A poster of the film titled Baghini: Bengal Tigress.
Loading...
Kolkata: After the controversy over the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CPI(M) and the BJP has urged the Election Commission to ban the trailer of a movie, titled 'Baghini: Bengal Tigress', that is based on the life of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee.
The BJP moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the scheduled release of Mamata Banerjee's biopic, which the producers say has been "inspired" by the life and struggles of the West Bengal Chief Minister. The saffron party has called it 'Mamata's hypocrisy' since she had opposed PM Narendra Modi biopic.
The biopic has already received the certificate from the Cesnor Board and is scheduled for release on May 3.
A delegation of CPI(M) leaders, led by party general secretary Sitram Yechuery, met Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Monday and protested the “gross irregularities” during the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in West Bengal and Tripura on April 11.
Apart from the demand that there be re-election at 464 polling booths in the Tripura West parliamentary constituency where “elections were completely rigged”, the delegation also sought a ban on the trailer of the film.
The Left party said that the movie could have an impact on free and fair elections.
A CPI(M) leader told News18, "We are hopeful that after taking action against the Modi biopic, the EC will also take note of this film. It is pure propaganda."
The trailer for the Bengali-language film by Nehal Dutta follows the life of Indira Bandhopadhyay (played by Ruma Chakraborty) who plays a political leader and is fondly referred to as ‘Didi’ by her supporters.
Seen in the trailer, dressed mostly in white and fighting for the rights of poor farmers, the opposition has dubbed the film as “propaganda”.
However, filmmakers have claimed the film was only inspired by the Trinamool chief’s life and political journey.
The film is slated to release on May 3. The last two phases of polling in Bengal will take place on May 7 and May 12.
The Election Commission, had earlier, stopped the release of Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi until after the election, dubbing it a “serious threat to the level-playing field”.
The BJP moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the scheduled release of Mamata Banerjee's biopic, which the producers say has been "inspired" by the life and struggles of the West Bengal Chief Minister. The saffron party has called it 'Mamata's hypocrisy' since she had opposed PM Narendra Modi biopic.
The biopic has already received the certificate from the Cesnor Board and is scheduled for release on May 3.
A delegation of CPI(M) leaders, led by party general secretary Sitram Yechuery, met Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Monday and protested the “gross irregularities” during the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in West Bengal and Tripura on April 11.
Apart from the demand that there be re-election at 464 polling booths in the Tripura West parliamentary constituency where “elections were completely rigged”, the delegation also sought a ban on the trailer of the film.
The Left party said that the movie could have an impact on free and fair elections.
A CPI(M) leader told News18, "We are hopeful that after taking action against the Modi biopic, the EC will also take note of this film. It is pure propaganda."
The trailer for the Bengali-language film by Nehal Dutta follows the life of Indira Bandhopadhyay (played by Ruma Chakraborty) who plays a political leader and is fondly referred to as ‘Didi’ by her supporters.
Seen in the trailer, dressed mostly in white and fighting for the rights of poor farmers, the opposition has dubbed the film as “propaganda”.
However, filmmakers have claimed the film was only inspired by the Trinamool chief’s life and political journey.
The film is slated to release on May 3. The last two phases of polling in Bengal will take place on May 7 and May 12.
The Election Commission, had earlier, stopped the release of Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi until after the election, dubbing it a “serious threat to the level-playing field”.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indians are Desperately Googling 'How to Download TikTok' After App Gets Banned
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner: Used to Think About Suicide when I was Younger
- New Bharat Poster Takes Us Back to 1970 When Salman Khan Met 'Madam Sir' Katrina Kaif
- Netflix Continues to Build a Solid Base For Future Battles With Apple And Disney+
- Did Cersei and Euron from 'Game of Thrones' Pull off SRK-Kajol 'Palat' from 'DDLJ'?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results