After Modi Biopic, Film ‘Inspired’ by Mamata Banerjee’s Journey in Trouble As CPI(M) Moves EC

After the controversy over the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CPI(M) has urged the Election Commission to ban the trailer of a movie, titled 'Baghini: Bengal Tigress', that is based on the life of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee.A delegation of CPI(M) leaders, led by party general secretary Sitram Yechuery, met Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Monday and protested the “gross irregularities” during the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in West Bengal and Tripura on April 11.Apart from the demand that there be re-election at 464 polling booths in the Tripura West parliamentary constituency where “elections were completely rigged”, the delegation also sought a ban on the trailer of the film.The Left party said that the movie could have an impact on free and fair elections.A CPI(M) leader told News18, :We are hopeful that after taking action against the Modi biopic, the EC will also take note of this film. It is pure propaganda."The trailer for the Bengali-language film by Nehal Dutta follows the life of Indira Bandhopadhyay (played by Ruma Chakraborty) who plays a political leader and is fondly referred to as ‘Didi’ by her supporters.Seen in the trailer, dressed mostly in white and fighting for the rights of poor farmers, the opposition has dubbed the film as “propaganda”.However, filmmakers have claimed the film was only inspired by the Trinamool chief’s life and political journey.The film is slated to release on May 3. The last two phases of polling in Bengal will take place on May 7 and May 12.The Election Commission, had earlier, stopped the release of Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi until after the election, dubbing it a “serious threat to the level-playing field”.