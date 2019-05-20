Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

After Modi-Shah Rap, Pragya Thakur Opts for Self-imposed Ban, to Observe 63-Hour 'Maun-Vrat'

Pragya Thakur, the 2008 Malegaon blast accused, said she needed time for some "soul searching" after the elections.

PTI

Updated:May 20, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Modi-Shah Rap, Pragya Thakur Opts for Self-imposed Ban, to Observe 63-Hour 'Maun-Vrat'
File photo of BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur addressing party workers in Bhopal.
Loading...
Bhopal: BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate Pragya Singh Thakur, who recently kicked up a row with some of her remarks, on Monday apologised for it and said she is observing "silence" for 63 hours as a mark of penance.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, said she felt it was now time for some "soul searching".

The BJP leader last week courted controversy by calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a "patriot".

Prior to it, she claimed that the then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her "curse".

Taking a dim view of her remarks on Godse, the BJP said it did not agree with her.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will never forgive Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi.

An aide of Thakur told PTI that she began observing a '21 prahar maun' (63 hours silence) from Monday morning.

Thakur, in a tweet, also apologised for her remarks.

"After the poll process, time has arrived for soul searching. During this period, if my words have hurt the patriots, I apologise for it. As per the decorum of public life and to repent, I am observing a 21-prahar silence and will undergo hard penance," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Following some of Thakur's controversial statements, the Election Commission had imposed a 72-hour ban on her from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram