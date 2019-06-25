Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hours After Modi's Offer to Share YouTube Link of Rajiv Adviser's 'Muslim in Gutters' Remark, Amit Malviya Tweets Proof

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made these remarks while referring to a law brought by the then Congress government to overrule the Supreme Court judgement on the Shah Bano case to placate Muslims.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 9:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Hours after Lok Sabha witnessed an uproar in the Opposition benches over Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoting Rajiv Gandhi's minister, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya tweeted the former parliamentarian's interview, where he could he heard saying that it was "not the job of the Congress party to reform Muslims".

Posting PM Modi's statement in the Lower House and former MP Arif Mohammad Khan's interview, Malviya said, "Truth of the Congress, which sheds tears in the name of Muslims."

In Parliament, the prime minister also asked the Congress to "not miss" another opportunity to empower Muslim women and sought the opposition party's support for the bill on triple talaq.

He made these remarks while referring to a law brought by the then Congress government to overrule the Supreme Court judgement on the Shah Bano case to placate Muslims.

When his remarks drew a sharp reaction from the Congress, the Prime Minister said he could share the YouTube link of the interview.

He said the Congress has missed many chances to empower Muslim women and has got one more opportunity. Modi said this in reference to the triple talaq bill introduced in the Lok Sabha by the government.

The bill had lapsed as it could not be passed by Parliament during the tenure of the 16th Lok Sabha. It had faced stiff resistance from the opposition including the Congress for allegedly being against fundamental rights.

