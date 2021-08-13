After Monsoon Session Washout, Venkaiah Naidu Says 'Outside Political Battles' Can't Be Fought in Parliament

The Parliament saw ugly scenes in the recently concluded Monsoon Session where both the Opposition and the government sparred over various issues and bills that were passed in a din. The Opposition was seen protesting in the House displaying placards, shouting slogans, tearing papers and throwing them at the chair, trying to climb onto the table in front of the chair, throwing the rulebook and using unparliamentary language. Speaking informally after the Monsoon Session, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said while he respected what all the political parties stood for, the Parliament was not a battleground.

Naidu said, “The Parliament is a platform to discuss and debate and not a battleground. Outside political battles should not be fought on the table of the House," he said.

Naidu made no qualms to admit that he was extremely upset with the behaviour of the MPs and that led him to have a sleepless night. Naidu broke down when we spoke in the House on Wednesday. Speaking about the barbs directed at him, Naidu said, “Both the government and the Opposition are like two eyes, I treat them both equally because functioning with a single eye will not give you correct vision.” He added that it was everyone’s collective responsibility was to enable the House to function smoothly.

The Opposition has accused the Naidu of being unfair and not allowing bills to be sent for Parliament scrutiny. The vice-president said that it was not the chairman but the sense of the house that is taken into consideration for sending the bills to the select committee. During the session, there was no order in the House and most of the Opposition MPs, including those who wanted to send bills like the insurance bill to the select committee, were themselves in the well of the house.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on July 19 was adjourned sine die on August 11, two days before its scheduled date of adjournment. During this time, 19 bills were passed and more than 76 hours of time was lost due to disruption in the House. Several MPs were pulled up. Dr Santanu Sen from the TMC was suspended for the entire part of the session, and six MPs from TMC were also suspended for a full day.

