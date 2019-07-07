Take the pledge to vote

After Months of Flip-Flop, Haryanvi Folk Singer Sapna Chaudhary Finally Joins BJP

Sapna Chaudhary embraced the BJP in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Delhi city unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
Sapna Chaudhry became the first to join as part of the BJP's membership drive in Delhi.
New Delhi: Ending months of speculation and suspense, Haryanvi folk singer Sapna Chaudhary on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of several party leaders.

Chaudhary embraced the BJP in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, General Secretary Ram Lal, Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju and Delhi city unit chief Manoj Tiwari at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Chaudhry became the first to join as part of the BJP's membership drive in Delhi.

She had campaigned extensively in Delhi during the Lok Sabha elections. In March, there was speculation that she had joined the Congress. But she denied this.

The BJP is running a mass membership campaign across the country.

