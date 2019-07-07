After Months of Flip-Flop, Haryanvi Folk Singer Sapna Chaudhary Finally Joins BJP

New Delhi: Ending months of speculation and suspense, Haryanvi folk singer Sapna Chaudhary on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of several party leaders.

Chaudhary embraced the BJP in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, General Secretary Ram Lal, Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju and Delhi city unit chief Manoj Tiwari at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Chaudhry became the first to join as part of the BJP's membership drive in Delhi.

Haryanavi dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins Bharatiya Janata Party at the party's membership drive program in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/G9jmj0tOrt — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

She had campaigned extensively in Delhi during the Lok Sabha elections. In March, there was speculation that she had joined the Congress. But she denied this.

The BJP is running a mass membership campaign across the country.