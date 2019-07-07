After Months of Flip-Flop, Haryanvi Folk Singer Sapna Chaudhary Finally Joins BJP
Sapna Chaudhary embraced the BJP in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Delhi city unit chief Manoj Tiwari.
Sapna Chaudhry became the first to join as part of the BJP's membership drive in Delhi.
New Delhi: Ending months of speculation and suspense, Haryanvi folk singer Sapna Chaudhary on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of several party leaders.
Chaudhary embraced the BJP in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, General Secretary Ram Lal, Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju and Delhi city unit chief Manoj Tiwari at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Chaudhry became the first to join as part of the BJP's membership drive in Delhi.
Haryanavi dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins Bharatiya Janata Party at the party's membership drive program in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/G9jmj0tOrt— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019
She had campaigned extensively in Delhi during the Lok Sabha elections. In March, there was speculation that she had joined the Congress. But she denied this.
The BJP is running a mass membership campaign across the country.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actress Esha Gupta Accuses Man of Inappropriate Behaviour, Says 'I Felt Getting Raped'
- Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Romantic Couple Dance at Sunset is Simply Unmissable
- No, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Being in Love Does Not Mean Freedom to Hit Your Partner
- Tiger Shroff Dedicates Heartfelt Post to His 'Super Teacher' Hrithik Roshan, See Here
- WhatsApp Fake Messages Asking Users to Pay Money if They Want to Continue Using the App
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s