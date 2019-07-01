After Naidu’s Private Residence, Notice Sent to 'Illegal' TDP Office in Vizag Ahead of Demolition

Hyderabad: In another blow to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s team, a show-cause notice has been sent to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office by the local municipal authorities in Vizag, describing it as an illegal construction.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in the notice said that the party office located near Seven Hills is illegal as proper documents to establish ‘title over the property’ have not been submitted.

According to the notice, the party has been given seven days to produce the relevant documents and failure to do so will result in the property being demolished.

The Town Planning Committee cited sections of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955, and Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Act, 1979, saying that the structure has been constructed without obtaining relevant permissions and without submitting the required documents to authorities.

The move comes on the heels of a notice pasted at Naidu’s residence on Friday, which is a private property situated right next to Praja Vedika, and was leased out from an entrepreneur. The authorities have termed it as an illegal construction and said that it could likely be demolished next.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to demolish ‘Praja Vedika,’ a public grievances cell built during Naidu’s rule, created a stir after the TDP alleged that the decision was taken due to ‘political ego’ and rivalry.

Praja Vedika was demolished last week, with the government claiming the illegal construction violated the norms of River Conservancy Act and is built on the banks of river Krishna.

However, in a meeting with District Collectors earlier, Jagan Reddy had ordered to take up a demolition drive across the state to take down illegal constructions.

Officials from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) have identified 50 such structures so far and notices are being sent. ​