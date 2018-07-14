GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pak Drama Spills Over to India as Congress, BJP Try to Score Political Points on Nawaz Sharif's Arrest

News18.com

Updated:July 14, 2018, 2:23 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress on Saturday used former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif’s arrest to take a shot at Narendra Modi, asking what the PM thought of the imprisonment of his “dear friend”.

“Nawaz Sharif has been arrested on corruption charges. We’d like to know what his dear friend, PM Modi has to say about this,” the Congress said in a tweet.



The statement was an apparent jibe at a surprise stop Modi had made in 2015 in Lahore while returning from Afghanistan and had attended a wedding in the Sharif family.

This is the second such jibe the Congress has taken at the Modi government’s foreign policy this week. On Friday, party chief Rahul Gandhi accused the PM of bowing to “pressure from a foreign power” during his “no-agenda” visit to China.




In immediate rebuttal on Saturday, BJP said people in India, too, were awaiting jail terms for corrupt politicians.



Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam are currently lodged in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, a day after their arrest upon returning to Pakistan.

Sharif returned from Britain after an anti-corruption court handed him a 10-year jail term and sentenced his daughter and political heir to seven years in prison over the purchase of luxury flats in London in the 1990s.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
