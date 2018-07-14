English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pak Drama Spills Over to India as Congress, BJP Try to Score Political Points on Nawaz Sharif's Arrest
The statement was an apparent jibe at a surprise stop PM Narendra Modi had made in 2015 in Lahore while returning from Afghanistan and had attended a wedding in Nawaz Sharif’s family.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress on Saturday used former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif’s arrest to take a shot at Narendra Modi, asking what the PM thought of the imprisonment of his “dear friend”.
“Nawaz Sharif has been arrested on corruption charges. We’d like to know what his dear friend, PM Modi has to say about this,” the Congress said in a tweet.
The statement was an apparent jibe at a surprise stop Modi had made in 2015 in Lahore while returning from Afghanistan and had attended a wedding in the Sharif family.
This is the second such jibe the Congress has taken at the Modi government’s foreign policy this week. On Friday, party chief Rahul Gandhi accused the PM of bowing to “pressure from a foreign power” during his “no-agenda” visit to China.
In immediate rebuttal on Saturday, BJP said people in India, too, were awaiting jail terms for corrupt politicians.
Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam are currently lodged in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, a day after their arrest upon returning to Pakistan.
Sharif returned from Britain after an anti-corruption court handed him a 10-year jail term and sentenced his daughter and political heir to seven years in prison over the purchase of luxury flats in London in the 1990s.
Our PM's "no agenda" China visit, clearly had a "Chinese hidden agenda" which is now unravelling. Never before in India's history has a PM capitulated to pressure from a foreign power, as this one has. This is BJP nationalism on full display. https://t.co/7tKmxavEPL— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 13, 2018
In immediate rebuttal on Saturday, BJP said people in India, too, were awaiting jail terms for corrupt politicians.
प्रधानमंत्री जी क्या देश का हर आदमी इस पर यही कह रहा है कि...— BJP (@BJP4India) July 14, 2018
‘भारत में भी जो नेता बेल पर घूम रहे हैं, उन्हें भी जेल में जाना ही है!’ https://t.co/HPizCRAS4H
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
