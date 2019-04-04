English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Nitish Kumar's Complaint, Lalu's Prison Ward Inspected Over Reports of Him Using Phone
The convicted RJD leader is admitted in the paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for various ailments.
File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Loading...
Ranchi: Amidst allegations of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad talking to his political associates over phone in violation of jail manual, authorities inspected his ward on Tuesday, but said they did not find anything objectionable.
The search was carried out by a joint team of the Birsa Munda prison officials and the Ranchi District Police, a senior police official said Wednesday.
Prasad has been sentenced in four fodder scam cases by different special CBI courts in Ranchi and is in prison from December, 2017.
However, the convicted RJD leader is admitted in the paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here for various ailments.
"The jail authorities and we (district police) carried out the inspection yesterday (Tuesday) and found nothing objectionable there," Deputy Superintend of Police (Sadar) Deepak Kumar Pandey said.
He said such checks are conducted routinely.
The inspection came hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accused Prasad of being in touch with his associates over telephone in contravention of the rules applicable to those serving prison sentence.
Reacting sharply to Kumar's charge, RJD's Jharkhand unit spokesman Manoj Kumar said, "We condemn Nitish Kumar's accusations on our leader. When jail officials went and found nothing in the ward, how can Nitish Kumar level such unfounded charges sitting in Patna.
"Even the jail manual allows people to meet any prisoner once a week (Saturdays are fixed for Lalu Prasad to meet people)."
On January 2 and March 18, authorities conducted routine checks in the paying ward of Prasad.
Also media reports had on many occasions highlighted RJD supremo's alleged active role in seat-sharing talks among mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) allies -- which among others comprises Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress -- in Bihar as well Jharkhand.
Prasad is facing trial in a fifth fodder scam case in connection with alleged fraudulent withdrawal of money from Doranda Treasury in Ranchi in the early 1990s.
The search was carried out by a joint team of the Birsa Munda prison officials and the Ranchi District Police, a senior police official said Wednesday.
Prasad has been sentenced in four fodder scam cases by different special CBI courts in Ranchi and is in prison from December, 2017.
However, the convicted RJD leader is admitted in the paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here for various ailments.
"The jail authorities and we (district police) carried out the inspection yesterday (Tuesday) and found nothing objectionable there," Deputy Superintend of Police (Sadar) Deepak Kumar Pandey said.
He said such checks are conducted routinely.
The inspection came hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accused Prasad of being in touch with his associates over telephone in contravention of the rules applicable to those serving prison sentence.
Reacting sharply to Kumar's charge, RJD's Jharkhand unit spokesman Manoj Kumar said, "We condemn Nitish Kumar's accusations on our leader. When jail officials went and found nothing in the ward, how can Nitish Kumar level such unfounded charges sitting in Patna.
"Even the jail manual allows people to meet any prisoner once a week (Saturdays are fixed for Lalu Prasad to meet people)."
On January 2 and March 18, authorities conducted routine checks in the paying ward of Prasad.
Also media reports had on many occasions highlighted RJD supremo's alleged active role in seat-sharing talks among mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) allies -- which among others comprises Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress -- in Bihar as well Jharkhand.
Prasad is facing trial in a fifth fodder scam case in connection with alleged fraudulent withdrawal of money from Doranda Treasury in Ranchi in the early 1990s.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Boeing Successfully Tests 737 Max Anti-Stall Software With CEO in Flight
- Kalank: Here's How Shah Rukh Khan, Who Was to Play Varun Dhawan's Role, Reacted to Trailer
- Ranveer Singh and 'Kapil's Devils' Take Over Dharamshala As '83 Goes on Floor, See Pic
- 'A Bogus Film of a Flop Hero': Congress Takes Jibe at Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Modi Biopic
- Salman Khan Gets Flak for Dance Skills as Video of Him Filming Dabangg 3 Song Surfaces
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results