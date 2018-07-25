English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TDP Moves Privilege Motion Against PM Modi for 'Lying' on Andhra Special Status in House
PM Modi, in reply to no-confidence motion debate against his government, had quoted 14th Finance Commission to express his inability to grant special category status to Andhra.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
New Delhi: After last week's no-confidence motion, the Telugu Desam Party is now planning to move a privilege motion against the Prime and Finance Minister for misleading the House on the issue of special category status to Andhra Pradesh.
TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has asked his MPs to move the privilege motion against PM Modi for lying in the House on the issue of special status to the state.
In March, the TDP quit the NDA following the Centre’s refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.
PM Modi, in reply to no-confidence motion debate against his government, had quoted 14th Finance Commission to express his inability to grant special category status to Andhra.
TDP, however, was not impressed by the PM's response and says it is a wrong interpretation and hence PM Modi and Piyush Goyal, who stated the same thing in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, must be held accountable.
Meanwhile, the Congress on Tuesday submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the Rafale deal. It said they mislead the House on the commercial value of the deal to buy Rafale fighter jets from France.
In his reply to the no-trust motion last Friday, the Prime Minister had asserted that revealing the purchase price of Rafale jet fighters was against national interests.
A privilege motion is a notice by any member of either House of a state legislature or Parliament, against anyone who are accused of breach of privilege. Parliamentary privileges are certain rights and immunities enjoyed by MPs, MLAs and MLCs, individually and collectively, so that they can effectively discharge their functions. When any of these rights and immunities is disregarded, the offence is called a breach of privilege and is punishable under law of Parliament or the state legislature.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
