After Passing the Hassan Baton to Grandson, Deve Gowda Set to Contest Lok Sabha Polls from Tumkur Seat

Last week, Gowda had said that he is yet to decide if he would be fighting the elections and had been thinking about his 'usefulness' in the national capital.

Updated:March 23, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Karnataka’s Tumkur seat. According to sources, Deve Gowda will be filing his nomination papers on Monday.

This was announced by JD(S) spokesperson Ramesh Babu. "HD Devegowda will contest from the Tumkur parliamentary constituency as the combined candidate of JDS & Congress," Babu said.

The JD(S) and Congress had agreed upon a 20-8 seat sharing plan, with majority of the seats going to the Congress. JD(S) was allotted Tumkur, Hassan, Shimoga, Mandya, Bengaluru North, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Vijayapura seats.

Tumkur seat is currently being held by Congress’s SP Muddahanumegowda. However, the trouble seems to be mounting for the JD(S)-Congress coalition as Muddahanumegowda has reportedly said that he will also be contesting from the Tumkur seat.

Earlier, Gowda passed on the baton to his grandson Prajwal Revanna, who will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the family bastion Hassan seat. However, his son and Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had said that Revanna wanted him to contest from Hassan.

“If he decides to contest, he will file his nomination from either Bengaluru North or from Tumkur constituency,” Kumaraswamy had hinted at his probable candidature.

Former prime minister, 85-year-old Gowda has fought 15 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections since 1962, winning 13 of them. He has lost just two elections in the last 57 years. Except a short period between 1989 and 1991, Gowda has been a member of either state Assembly or Parliament continuously.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
