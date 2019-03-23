English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Passing the Hassan Baton to Grandson, Deve Gowda Set to Contest Lok Sabha Polls from Tumkur Seat
Last week, Gowda had said that he is yet to decide if he would be fighting the elections and had been thinking about his 'usefulness' in the national capital.
Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Karnataka’s Tumkur seat. According to sources, Deve Gowda will be filing his nomination papers on Monday.
This was announced by JD(S) spokesperson Ramesh Babu. "HD Devegowda will contest from the Tumkur parliamentary constituency as the combined candidate of JDS & Congress," Babu said.
The JD(S) and Congress had agreed upon a 20-8 seat sharing plan, with majority of the seats going to the Congress. JD(S) was allotted Tumkur, Hassan, Shimoga, Mandya, Bengaluru North, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Vijayapura seats.
Tumkur seat is currently being held by Congress’s SP Muddahanumegowda. However, the trouble seems to be mounting for the JD(S)-Congress coalition as Muddahanumegowda has reportedly said that he will also be contesting from the Tumkur seat.
Earlier, Gowda passed on the baton to his grandson Prajwal Revanna, who will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the family bastion Hassan seat. However, his son and Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had said that Revanna wanted him to contest from Hassan.
“If he decides to contest, he will file his nomination from either Bengaluru North or from Tumkur constituency,” Kumaraswamy had hinted at his probable candidature.
Former prime minister, 85-year-old Gowda has fought 15 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections since 1962, winning 13 of them. He has lost just two elections in the last 57 years. Except a short period between 1989 and 1991, Gowda has been a member of either state Assembly or Parliament continuously.
Last week, Gowda had said that he is yet to decide if he would be fighting the elections and had been thinking about his 'usefulness' in the national capital.
This was announced by JD(S) spokesperson Ramesh Babu. "HD Devegowda will contest from the Tumkur parliamentary constituency as the combined candidate of JDS & Congress," Babu said.
The JD(S) and Congress had agreed upon a 20-8 seat sharing plan, with majority of the seats going to the Congress. JD(S) was allotted Tumkur, Hassan, Shimoga, Mandya, Bengaluru North, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Vijayapura seats.
Tumkur seat is currently being held by Congress’s SP Muddahanumegowda. However, the trouble seems to be mounting for the JD(S)-Congress coalition as Muddahanumegowda has reportedly said that he will also be contesting from the Tumkur seat.
Earlier, Gowda passed on the baton to his grandson Prajwal Revanna, who will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the family bastion Hassan seat. However, his son and Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had said that Revanna wanted him to contest from Hassan.
“If he decides to contest, he will file his nomination from either Bengaluru North or from Tumkur constituency,” Kumaraswamy had hinted at his probable candidature.
Former prime minister, 85-year-old Gowda has fought 15 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections since 1962, winning 13 of them. He has lost just two elections in the last 57 years. Except a short period between 1989 and 1991, Gowda has been a member of either state Assembly or Parliament continuously.
Last week, Gowda had said that he is yet to decide if he would be fighting the elections and had been thinking about his 'usefulness' in the national capital.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Company Will Pay You Rs 69,000 to Binge Watch All MCU Movies Before Avengers Endgame Releases
- TV Actress Chahatt Khanna Attacked and Harassed by 14 Drunken Men on Holi
- IPL 2019 | Don't Care if I'm Judged on Not Winning the IPL: Kohli
- IPL 2019 | #YourCallonCN: Which Team is Favourite, And Why?
- Karan Johar Says He's Facing Technical Trouble, Denies 'Liking' Tweet Abusing SRK
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results