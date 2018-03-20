English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Phulpur Loss, Hoarding in Allahabad Seeks Resignation of Keshav Prasad Maurya
Post the debacle in Phulpur bypoll, a hoarding asking for resignation of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has come up in Allahabad.
A hoarding was seen in Allahabad on March 19, 2018, seeking resignation of Deputy UP CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.
Lucknow: Post the debacle in Phulpur bypoll, a hoarding asking for resignation of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has come up in Allahabad.
A unipole hoarding near Jhunsi Bridge was put up on Monday blaming Maurya for the defeat in recent bypolls and demanded his resignation.
The Phulpur parliamentary seat was vacated by Keshav Prasad Maurya after becoming the Deputy CM of the state. The game-changer in the election was said to be the extension of support from Bahujan Samaj Party to the Samajwadi Party candidate which helped defeat the BJP candidate.
The board levels some serious allegations on the Deputy CM and also carries a picture of PM Narendra Modi.
At the bottom left corner of the hoarding, a request has been made to PM Modi to deliver justice in the matter. The hoarding is from “Samast Upekshit Karyakarta BJP”, which means the hoarding has been put up by the angry workers of the BJP.
Phulpur, which was once represented by the country's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election when Keshav Prasad Maurya won the seat in 2014 by a margin of over 3 lakh votes. But during by elections this time, Samajwadi Party candidate Nagendra Singh Patel won the seat by getting 342922 votes, while BJP candidate Kaushlendra Singh Patel stood second with 283462 votes.
Also Watch
A unipole hoarding near Jhunsi Bridge was put up on Monday blaming Maurya for the defeat in recent bypolls and demanded his resignation.
The Phulpur parliamentary seat was vacated by Keshav Prasad Maurya after becoming the Deputy CM of the state. The game-changer in the election was said to be the extension of support from Bahujan Samaj Party to the Samajwadi Party candidate which helped defeat the BJP candidate.
The board levels some serious allegations on the Deputy CM and also carries a picture of PM Narendra Modi.
At the bottom left corner of the hoarding, a request has been made to PM Modi to deliver justice in the matter. The hoarding is from “Samast Upekshit Karyakarta BJP”, which means the hoarding has been put up by the angry workers of the BJP.
Phulpur, which was once represented by the country's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election when Keshav Prasad Maurya won the seat in 2014 by a margin of over 3 lakh votes. But during by elections this time, Samajwadi Party candidate Nagendra Singh Patel won the seat by getting 342922 votes, while BJP candidate Kaushlendra Singh Patel stood second with 283462 votes.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes