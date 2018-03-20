After Phulpur Loss, Hoarding in Allahabad Seeks Resignation of Keshav Prasad Maurya

Post the debacle in Phulpur bypoll, a hoarding asking for resignation of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has come up in Allahabad.A unipole hoarding near Jhunsi Bridge was put up on Monday blaming Maurya for the defeat in recent bypolls and demanded his resignation.The Phulpur parliamentary seat was vacated by Keshav Prasad Maurya after becoming the Deputy CM of the state. The game-changer in the election was said to be the extension of support from Bahujan Samaj Party to the Samajwadi Party candidate which helped defeat the BJP candidate.The board levels some serious allegations on the Deputy CM and also carries a picture of PM Narendra Modi.At the bottom left corner of the hoarding, a request has been made to PM Modi to deliver justice in the matter. The hoarding is from “Samast Upekshit Karyakarta BJP”, which means the hoarding has been put up by the angry workers of the BJP.Phulpur, which was once represented by the country's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha election when Keshav Prasad Maurya won the seat in 2014 by a margin of over 3 lakh votes. But during by elections this time, Samajwadi Party candidate Nagendra Singh Patel won the seat by getting 342922 votes, while BJP candidate Kaushlendra Singh Patel stood second with 283462 votes.