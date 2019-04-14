After PM Modi Says Won't Allow Abdullahs, Muftis to Divide India, Mehbooba Questions Poll 'Hypocrisy'

Why does PM bash political families pre elections & then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 & PDP in 2015. Why do they choose power over Article 370 then ? BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims & minorities wants to divide India https://t.co/8vNDz6WmjJ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) 14 April 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Abdullahs and Muftis, saying two families "ruined" three generations of Jammu and Kashmir and he will not allow them to "divide" India, inviting the ire of former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti who questioned the pre-poll ‘hypocrisy’.Modi, while addressing a rally in Kathua, slammed National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's demand for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir, saying it amounted to creating divisions in the country.Hitting back, Mehbooba asked the Prime Minister why he “bashes political families pre elections & then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 & PDP in 2015”.Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also attacked the Prime Minister on Twitter, saying, "We have to rid J&K of these two political families, says Modi ji in 2014 & then promptly goes & makes not one but TWO members of the Mufti family CM of J&K. In 2019 Modi ji says “we have to rid J&K of these two political families”. Another jumla Modi ji?"Modi also targeted the Congress for the migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley and said his government was committed to settle the displaced community in their native places and that work has started in this direction.The Prime Minister also hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for skipping Saturday's event to pay respec to martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.On doubts raised by some opposition leaders on the Balakot air strikes, Modi said Congress has never trusted valour of Indian armed forces. He said the wave in favour of the BJP was stronger this time than in 2014. According to opinion polls and surveys, the BJP will get thrice the seats that Congress will win, he said.By coming out to vote in large numbers in Baramulla and Jammu, voters have given a befitting reply to terrorist leaders and opportunists, he added.