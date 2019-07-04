Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After PM Modi’s Rap, BJP Issues Show Cause Notice to Akash Vijayvargiya for Attack on Civic Official

At a BJP meeting on Tuesday, PM Modi had said no matter who it was, misbehaviour and arrogance would not be tolerated in the party.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
After PM Modi’s Rap, BJP Issues Show Cause Notice to Akash Vijayvargiya for Attack on Civic Official
File photo of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.
New Delhi/Bhopal: Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tough talk on Akash Vijayvargiya for assaulting a civic official with a bat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a show cause notice to the first-time MLA.

Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested after he was caught on TV camera last week attacking a civic official in Indore on June 26. After the MLA was released on bail, he was welcomed with garlands at the local BJP office.

Though he had refused to apologise or express regret for his act, Akash had said he would follow the path of Gandhi in future. The PM had also chastised those celebrating his release on bail.

During a party meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, Modi had said that “whoever it may be, whoever’s son he may be, such arrogance, misbehavior cannot be tolerated”. Though Modi did not mention any particular incident, it was a clear reference to Kailash Vijayvargiya's son and his assault on a municipal officer.

Earlier in the day, a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh who was suspended for his remarks ont Mahatma Gandhi, has questioned the inaction against Vijayvargiya junior. Anil Saumitra, the then MP BJP’s media co-ordination head, was suspended in May for calling Gandhi ‘father of the nation of Pakistan’. The party is yet to reinstate him.

Speaking to the News18, Saumitra said the PM was a leader of repute and had sent out a clear message to the party. The party should take cognizance of the message and take corrective action. “Pradhanmantriji ka manna hai ki party ki chaal, charitra aur chehra thik rahe (All that the Prime Minister wants is that the party’s image, character and face is not affected).”

Saumitra said three leaders were served show cause notices for their remarks on Nathuram Godse remarks and it seemed the party was content with their response and hence, no action was initiated. “However, in my case, I was asked by the party to furnish my reply, but I was suspended even before I could respond,” he added.

The ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh had demanded Akash’s expulsion for his act.

(With inputs from Manoj Sharma)

