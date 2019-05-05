English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After PM Modi's 'Divide and Rule' Attempt Against SP-BSP, Mayawati and Akhilesh Put Up United Show
After Yadav hinted that he would back Mayawati to become the PM, the BSP supremo said that Modi was trying to follow the strategy of divide and rule but the alliance between the two parties would remain unbreakable.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
New Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati put up a united show on Sunday, a day after Prime Minister tried to drive a wedge between the two by alleging that the Samajwadi Party was playing a “big game” against the BSP together with the Congress.
"Our gathbandhan is a strong gathbandhan. PM Narendra Modi is not able to digest it. PM Modi is trying to play divide and rule policy in SP-BSP alliance,” she said at a press conference in Lucknow.
"He is trying to create differences between SP and BSP. His pratapgarh rally yesterday shows it. Whole country knows that we have not nor we will have any sort of alliance with the Congress," she added, even as she asked the supporters of the gathbandhan in Amethi and Rae Bareli to vote for Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
The Prime Minister had on Saturday accused the Samajwadi Party of going “soft” on the Congress, alleging that the two were working behind the back of the BSP.
“The SP is going soft on the Congress, but its alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati is attacking the Congress,” Modi told an election rally here, adding a Congress leader had shared the stage with the SP.
The reference appeared to be to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s presence at a Samajwadi meeting in Rae Bareli.
Assuring Mayawati of the SP’s full support, Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hinted that he was ready to back her as the PM face of the opposition. Speaking to reporters, the Samajwadi Party chief said that the next PM would be from the gathbandhan and he would be very happy if it is a woman. Although he did not take Mayawati’s name, Akhilesh’s hint was clear enough.
“The gathbandhan will give the country its next Prime Minister and I would be very happy if it comes from the other half of the population (women). If that happens, the Samajwadi Party will give its full support,” he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
