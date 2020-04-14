After Police Deny Nod, DMK Cancels Meet, to Have Video Call

The DMK on Tuesday said police denied permission for a meeting with its allies on COVID-19 slated here on April 15 and announced that it has, hence, cancelled the gathering.







The meeting will instead be held on April 16 via video conferencing, the party said. DMK chief M K Stalin said "the AIADMK government has made the police department to issue a notice directing that the meeting should not be held," in view of the lockdown. Days ago, the DMK had announced a meeting of its allies (on April 15) including the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League to discuss the scourge of coronavirus.

The top Dravidian party leader, also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said in a statement the police has denied permission despite his party assuring that the meeting will be held adhering to all guidelines including individual distancing.

He said his party's proposed meet was like the several consultative meetings held at the Secretariat over the coronavirus situation in Tamil Nadu. Unlike the AIADMK government which was "obstinate," the DMK does not like to do politics that "is against the



tenets of democracy," he said.

"I would like to inform that the meeting is cancelled and it will be held on April 16 through video conferencing," he said.