Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After Poll Debacle Mayawati Gets Busy With Organisational Overhaul, Removes Party in-Charges in Six States

The party supremo removed the in-charges of party units across the six states of Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat and Rajasthan along with three the state presidents of Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:June 2, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Poll Debacle Mayawati Gets Busy With Organisational Overhaul, Removes Party in-Charges in Six States
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati has cracked the whip over her party's poor performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. In a sweeping decision, the party supremo removed the in-charges of party units across the six states of Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat and Rajasthan along with three the state presidents of Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

The Delhi state president of BSP, Surendra Singh has been replaced with Laxman Singh. In Madhya Pradesh, the new state president will be Ramakant Puttal instead of DP Chaudhary. On the other hand, Uttarakhand state chief has also been removed from his post and will be replaced by ML Tomar.

The BSP supremo, who is camping in Delhi, has called a meeting of various state presidents and in-charges on June 3 to ascertain the reasons behind the party's performance. According to information, the 40 co-ordinators and zonal coordinators of the BSP from the state of Uttar Pradesh have also been called for the key meeting.

The BSP had contested on 38 seats of Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The Samajwadi Party contested on 37 seats while RLD contested on three seats; the two seats of Amethi and Raebareli were left for Congress. However, even after the strategic alliance which was considered as a mega roadblock for the BJP, the BSP managed to win 10 seats while the SP bagged just five seats. The RLD could not open its account, while out of the two Congress bastion seats, the seat of Amethi was snatched away by BJP.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram