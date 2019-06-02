The Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati has cracked the whip over her party's poor performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. In a sweeping decision, the party supremo removed the in-charges of party units across the six states of Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat and Rajasthan along with three the state presidents of Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.The Delhi state president of BSP, Surendra Singh has been replaced with Laxman Singh. In Madhya Pradesh, the new state president will be Ramakant Puttal instead of DP Chaudhary. On the other hand, Uttarakhand state chief has also been removed from his post and will be replaced by ML Tomar.The BSP supremo, who is camping in Delhi, has called a meeting of various state presidents and in-charges on June 3 to ascertain the reasons behind the party's performance. According to information, the 40 co-ordinators and zonal coordinators of the BSP from the state of Uttar Pradesh have also been called for the key meeting.The BSP had contested on 38 seats of Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The Samajwadi Party contested on 37 seats while RLD contested on three seats; the two seats of Amethi and Raebareli were left for Congress. However, even after the strategic alliance which was considered as a mega roadblock for the BJP, the BSP managed to win 10 seats while the SP bagged just five seats. The RLD could not open its account, while out of the two Congress bastion seats, the seat of Amethi was snatched away by BJP.