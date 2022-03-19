OP Rajbhar Shuns Speculations of Meeting Amit Shah, Says Old Photo With Home Minister Being Made Viral

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday denied meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top BJP leadership after reports claimed that the SBSP chief met BJP leaders in Delhi.

“I have not met Amit Shah, it’s all just a rumour. The picture that is being circulated is an old one. We have a joint programme with SP in Ghazipur on 28th March. We will be contesting the upcoming local body polls with Samajwadi Party. Also we are working towards our joint preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls,” OP Rajbhar said in an exclusive conversation with News18 on Saturday.

Rajbhar added that an old photo of him with the Home Minister is being shared on social media. The denial comes after media reports on Friday suggested that Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and some top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Delhi, fuelling speculations of him returning to the BJP fold once again.

The SBSP had contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and had won six assembly seats.

However, SBSP National general secretary, Arvind Rajbhar had denied such rumours and has claimed that SBSP will stay with the SP alliance.

“All the rumours of SBSP going with BJP are baseless, we were and will stay with SP,” wrote Arvind Rajbhar on social media. Echoing the same sentiments, SBSP Spokesperson Piyush Mishra also tweeted, “All such rumours are baseless and we will stay with the SP.”

Rajbhar was been former Minister in the previous Yogi Adityanath government in 2017 but had parted ways after two years of government formation alleging the backwards were being ignored by the BJP government.

