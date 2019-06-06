After Poll Defeat in Rajasthan, Congress Seeks District-wise Assessment Report from Sachin Pilot
The move assumes significance given the heightened tensions between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy.
File photo of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.
New Delhi: The Congress leadership in Delhi on Thursday asked Rajasthan deputy chief minister and PCC chief Sachin Pilot to submit an assessment report on the party's defeat in the state by June 11.
The demand in Delhi for a district-wise report on what went wrong comes after Pilot on Wednesday said that the Congress is studying the reasons for its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls by conducting surveys at the booth level.
"We have called for booth-wise reports and data to assess what went wrong in the Lok Sabha polls, there are around 50,000 booths. The Congress party got fewer seats from what we were expecting. It is a matter of concern. The Congress president has taken responsibility but it needs to be fixed," he said at the Pradesh Congress Committee office in Jaipur.
The move directed at Pilot assumes significance in Rajasthan given the heightened tensions between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot.
After the poll defeat, rifts in the Rajasthan Congress surfaced in a 'blame game' fashion, leading to a lot of controversy on the party's future in the state.
Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday had provided clarification after his earlier comments, in an interview to ABP News, blamed Pilot for the defeat of his son, Vaibhav Gehlot, from Jodhpur constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.
Gehlot took to Twitter to issue the clarification on the remarks made in the Monday interview to the news channel and said that his statement had been taken out of context.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also reportedly criticised Gehlot for putting his son above the party.
